Blue Jackets Dealing With Injuries At The Start Of Camp

The Columbus Blue Jackets held their annual preseason media day yesterday with GM Don Waddell, HC Dean Evason, Boone Jenner, Sean Monahan, Zach Werenski, and Adam Fantilli.

One of the topics brought up was injuries. Injuries are something that strike a nerve with people who follow the CBJ, so hopefully none of these are serious.

Don Waddell gave the following updates:

Defenseman Denton Mateychuk will not skate this week. He is considered day-to-day with a groin injury.

Forward Jordan Dumais suffered an injury in the Buffalo Prospects Tournament, is also day-to-day.

Defenseman Luca Marrelli had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum and will unavailable until December or January.

Owen Sillinger has a knee injury and will be held out for at least two weeks.

Max McCue is also considered day-to-day after suffering an injury at the Buffalo Prospects Tournament, but Waddell says it's nothing long term.

With medical testing starting tomorrow, camp starts going full speed on Thursday, and will conclude on September 30th with a preseason game against the Washington Capitals.

