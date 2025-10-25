Blue Jackets Get Hammered By Caps After Great Start

Denton Mateychuk(2) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves made 25 saves in a 5-1 Capitals win on Friday night.

The Blue Jackets dominated the Capitals in every metric for two periods, but unfortunately for Columbus, puck luck, and Caps goalie Logan Thompson had other plans. Thompson was stellar, stopping everything the Jackets could throw at him. And then it happened - After seemingly taking it to the Caps for almost 40 minutes, John Carlson would score a goal, that when it happened, seemed like too much for the Jackets to come back, even at 1-0, and it would be.

Dmitri Voronkov had yet another goal overturned for kicking that would've made it 3-2. That would be it for the Jackets scoring threats in this game. When Mathieu Olivier was called for a 5-minute major, the Caps scored twice to finish off the CBJ.

Coach Evason said of his team after the loss, "The players know how hard they played, they know how well they played, and they know they just need to keep doing that and we’ll get rewarded."

The Blue Jackets are now 3-4 on the season.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Denton Mateychuk scored his 2nd goal of the year.

Sean Monahan recorded his 2nd assist of the season.

Dmitri Voronkov tallied his 4th assist of the season.

Jet Greaves stopped 25 of 30 Caps shots.

Team Stats

The Jackets PP went 0/3.

Columbus gave up 2 power play goals in 5 Caps man advantages.

The CBJ won 48.9% of the faceoffs.

What's Next: Columbus travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins on Saturday night.