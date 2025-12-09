Blue Jackets Goalie Prospect Makes KHL All-Star Game Along With Two Former Jackets

According to KHL.ru, 2022 Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Sergei Ivanov has been named to the 2026 Fonbet KHL All-Star Game. He will play for the U23 All-Stars.

The game will be held in Yekaterinburg, Russia. According to the press release, "The 2026 Fonbet Hockey Stars Week kicks off on February 6 with the Challenge Cup match. The first part of the Masters Show and two semifinal matches will take place on February 7, followed by the second part of the skills competitions and the tournament's decisive games on February 8."

Ivanov, 21, plays for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL, and has also spent time in the VHL for SKA-VMF St. Petersburg.

For SKA in the KHL, Ivanov is 6-5-0 with a SV% of .925 in 12 games played. He has one shutout and a goals-against average of 2.55. He's currently signed until the end of May 2025 and could potentially make his move to North America this Summer.

The game will also feature "World Stars," which consist of North American and European players. Two former Blue Jackets made the team. Former forward Kevin Labanc, and former defenseman Adam Clendening will play for the World Stars.

