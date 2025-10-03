Blue Jackets Lose Daemon Hunt To Waivers

Chris Johnson of TSN has reported that the Minnesota Wild have claimed Daemon Hunt off the waiver wire from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Jackets were hoping he'd clear so he could return to Cleveland, but sadly, that didn't happen.

Hunt played 48 games for Cleveland last year and had 14 points. Hunt now returns to the Minnesota organization, where he was drafted 65th overall in 2020.

With this move, the Blue Jackets now have 13 forwards, 7 defensemen, and 3 goalies on the roster.

