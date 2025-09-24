Blue Jackets Lose To Sabres In Preseason Game #3

Miles Wood scored the only goal for Columbus on the power play in a 2-1 CBJ loss to the Sabres on Tuesday night.

Despite some really good play by both Jackets goalies, the offense just couldn't get going against Buffalo. In Columbus's defense, they only had three NHLers playing on offense, and one on defense, so this game could have been a lot worse.

The Buffalo Sabres had guys like Tage Thompson, Jason Zucker, Josh Norris, and Rasmus Dahlin in this game, so it could've been much, much worse. Thompson and Zucker both scored in this game, for what it's worth.

The Blue Jackets now have four games left in the preseason, and the next game will come today against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Miles Wood scored his first preseason goal. He also led the team with 5 shots.

Daemon Hunt tallied an assist. He led all skaters with 25:45 of ice time.

Hudson Fasching also had an assist.

Ivan Fedotov stopped 24 of 25 Sabres shots.

Zach Sawchenko stopped 8 of 9 shots.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 1/4 on the night.

The Columbus PK stopped all four Sabres man advantages.

Columbus won 32.7% of the faceoffs.

Up Next: The Jackets welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins into NWA for their fourth preseason game.

