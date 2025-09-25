Blue Jackets Overpower Penguins In Preseason Game #4

Yegor Chinakhov, Jake Christiansen, Kent Johnson, and Dante Fabbro provided the offense, and Jet Greaves stopped 24 of 25 Pens shots in the 4-1 CBJ win on Wednesday night.

Jet Greaves got to play the entire 60 minutes and played really well at times, flashing his lightning-quick glove more than a few times.

Head Coach Dean Evason raved about the play of defenseman Jake Christiansen's play the last two nights. Evason said, "We just had a lengthy conversation about how well he played yesterday and today, how hard he played, how detailed he played, how gritty he played." Kent Johnson also said that although he has an offensive side to his game, he knows his role in the NHL and does it well.

Jake Christiansen is going to make Don Waddell and Dean Evason's jobs hard.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Yegor Chinakhov scored his first goal of the preseason and had an assist.

Jake Christiansen scored his first goal, which was on the power play.

Kent Johnson scored a power play goal.

Dante Fabbro scored a shorthanded empty net goal and had an assist.

Zach Werenski recorded two assists.

Kirill Marchenko had an assist.

Charlie Coyle tallied his first assist.

Jet Greaves made 24 saves on the night.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 2/7 on the night.

The Columbus PK stopped all five Penguin power plays.

Columbus won 52% of the faceoffs.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday night to take on Marc-André Fleury and the Pens.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN Columbus

Blue Jackets Send Charlie Elick Back To Junior Team

The Blue Jackets have announced that they've loaned young prospect Charlie Elick back to the Tri-City Americans of the WHL.

19 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #19

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 19 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #19.

Blue Jackets' Werenski & Monahan Among Stars In FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

Yesterday, Prime Video released the trailer for the second season of their FACEOFF: Inside the NHL docuseries.