Blue Jackets Play Well, But Can't Overcome The Demons Of Playing In Nashville

Dmitri Voronkov (1) provided the only offense for Columbus, and Jet Greaves was stellar, making 29 saves, but the Jackets would fall to the Nashville Predators 2-1.

Bridgestone Arena is absolutely a house of horrors for the Columbus Blue Jackets. With last night's loss, they move to 9-37-1-7 all-time in Nashville. So, it's a blessing that this game was played so early in the season.

The Jackets played really well, but just couldn't solve Preds goalie Juuse Saros. The 30-year-old Finn made 37 saves on 38 CBJ shots to stifle the young Jackets. The Jackets thought they took the lead with 18 seconds left in the second period, but upon further review, it was ruled that Mathieu Olivier made contact with Saros, so the goal was called back. That would be it for the Blue Jackets, as the Preds would of course score a power play in the third to end it.

They played well against a tough and skilled team and playing well defensively. There's really nothing to be upset about in this one.

Quotes

HC Dean Evason - "A ton of positives. Obviously, their goaltender was really good. We did so many really good things in this hockey game. It's frustrating, obviously, but the guys know how hard and how well they played."

Mathieu Olivier - “I thought our game was really good. We put a lot of pressure on them, did the right things to win. Ultimately, their goalie was really good. So was Jet. It was a very tight game, and that’s just the way it goes sometimes, but as far as the way we played, I don’t think there’s much to look at and not be satisfied with. We played well. Just not satisfied with not getting the two points, but other than that, not a bad performance by our group.”

Jet Greaves - "Excited for the opportunity to be out there with the guys tonight. So, I felt good, but obviously like there's some positives but also some things to improve on, so it's I think it's a good step, but I think there's a lot for myself and for us to learn from going forward."

Final Stats

Player Stats

Dmitri Voronkov scored his 1st goal of the season.

Damon Severson tallied an assist

Denton Mateychuk recorded an assist.

Kirill Marchenko led the CBJ with 8 shots.

Zach Werenski had 5 shots on the night.

Jet Greaves made 29 saves.

Team Stats

The Jackets' power play went 0/1 on the night.

The Columbus PK stopped 3 of 4 Predator power plays.

Columbus won 46.8% of the faceoffs.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets travel to Minnesota to play the Wild on Saturday night.

