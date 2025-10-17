Blue Jackets Prospect Cayden Lindstrom Scores his First Collegiate Goal

Former #4 overall pick Cayden Lindstrom has to feel good. His teammate Gavin O'Connell set him up for a beautiful goal against Boston University on Friday night. It's Lindstrom's first goal and point of his college career. Through two games, he had failed to garner a point.

Blue Jackets have to be happy about seeing young Lindstrom making an impact.

Up Next: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Columbus on Saturday night.

Let us know what you think below.

