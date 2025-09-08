Blue Jackets Prospect To Miss Time Due To Shoulder Surgery

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline has reported that CBJ defensive prospect Luca Marrelli, will miss the first two months of the season. Marrelli apparently had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum suffered last season.

Marrelli had the surgery in the offseason.

It seems that hockey players and shoulder surgeries are becoming as common as young pitchers and Tommy John.

Elite Prospects describes Marrelli as "a high-activity defenceman, jumping into every play and locking down every attacker who enters his space. Knees bent and stick sheathed, ready to land a pokecheck, he backtracks against the rush, waiting for the right moment to launch himself at opponents."

Marrelli was a star for the OHL's Oshawa Generals. Last season he had 74 points in 67 games, which consisted of 19 goals and 55 assists. In the playoffs, he had a whopping 36 points in 21 games, which helped him set several records along the way.

Marrelli was expected to come in and help a young d-corps for the Monsters and hopefully get them back to the playoffs. While this injury will slow his development, expect him to come in and push for the lead in terms of points by defenseman for the Monsters.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More from THN Columbus

35 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #35

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 35 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #35.

Former Blue Jackets Forward Signs PTO With Hurricanes