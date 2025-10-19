Blue Jackets Recall Dysin Mayo From Cleveland

The Blue Jackets have announced that they've recalled defenseman Dysin Mayo from the Cleveland Monsters today. The recall comes on the heels of an Erik Gudbranson injury he suffered against the Minnesota Wild.

Mayo has appeared in four games for the Monsters this season. He has two assists and four PIMs.

Mayo was signed for just this reason - Experience. He has 82 NHL games under his belt and has 12 points.

Hopefully, Erik Gudbranson can return soon.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets travel to Dallas to take on the Stars on Tuesday night.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.