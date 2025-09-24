Blue Jackets Send Charlie Elick Back To Junior Team

The Blue Jackets have announced that they've loaned young prospect Charlie Elick back to the Tri-City Americans of the WHL.

Elick took 20 shifts last night for just under 20 minutes of ice time against the Sabres and had one block.

The 19-year-old Elick, who stands at 6-feet-4, was drafted in the second round of the 2024 draft by Don Waddell. He has played three years in Junior but won't be eligible for the AHL until after January. We could see him in a Monster uniform if they make a run in the playoffs.

The training camp roster now sits at 51 players, including 28 forwards, 18 defensemen and five goaltenders.

