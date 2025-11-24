Blue Jackets Sign Veteran Defenseman Brendan Smith

The Blue Jackets have announced the signing of veteran defenseman Brendan Smith to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. Smith will join the CBJ on Tuesday, per GM Don Waddell.

Smith has played in 11 games for the Monsters and totaled one point.

Smith has played in 736 NHL games and totaled 144 points.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.