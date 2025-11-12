Blue Jackets Snap Four-Game Skid; Lose Boone Jenner To Injury

Adam Fantilli(4) scored the only goal for the Jackets, and Jet Greaves played very well, making 22 saves on 23 Kraken shots, and winning after a four-round shootout.

It took 65 minutes and four rounds of a shootout, but the Jackets have finally won to break a four-game losing streak. Jet Greaves was phenomenal in this game and kept them in it the entire time.

First Period - 1-0 Kraken - SOG 11-9 in favor of CBJ

The first five minutes of the game were pretty uneventful, with only the Kraken registering a single shot on goal. The Blue Jackets had a good pace during the first quarter of the period as well, despite playing a high-paced game in Edmonton last night.

Kraken Goalie Matt Murray made a couple of big saves midway through the period that kept the game scoreless, including a point-blank save on Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko was left with his hands on his head.

The game was going well until at 16:43 of the first, Ryan Winterton scored to make it 1-0 Kraken. A failed clear by Denton Mateychuk ended up on a Kraken stick, which then ended up behind Jet Greaves.

Despite playing a pretty good road period, the Jackets trailed at the end of one period.

Second Period - 1-1 - SOG 11-8 in favor of CBJ - CBJ Goal - Fantilli

FanDuel Sports Jody Shelley mentioned on the broadcast that Captain Boone Jenner left the bench around four minutes into the period. He did so after taking a single shift early in the period. Blue Jackets PR announced that Boone Jenner had suffered an upper-body injury and was questionable to return to the game.

With 15:20 left in the period, the Kraken were awarded their first power play when Miles Wood went to the box for slashing Vince Dunn. Columbus was able to kill off the penalty with relative ease. Jet Greaves made two saves on the Seattle power play.

At the 10-minute mark, the CBJ had yet to score despite leading the Kraken 17-9 in scoring chances, and 10-5 in high-danger scoring chances. The Blue Jackets seem to have been controlling play and playing at a good pace; they just couldn't beat Murray.

The Blue Jackets were given their first power play when the Kraken's Adam Larsson sent the puck over the glass to draw a delay of game penalty. The Kraken killed it off while only giving up a single shot.

Eeli Tolvanen was called for tripping Jet Greaves with 3:14 left in the second period, giving them their second power play of the period. With 1:07 left in the penalty against Tolvanen, the Kraken went two men down when Ryan Lindgren cross-checked Adam Fantilli into the post of the goal. Fantilli got up slowly and looked to be in some pain.

Fantilli would get his payback when he scored during 5-on-3 play to tie the game at one. That's Fantilli's second goal in as many games, and his 4th of the season.

Sean Monahan took an Unsportsmanlike conduct penalty with 26 seconds left, which killed their power play.

The period would end in a 1-1 tie.

Third Period - 1-1 - SOG 11-5 in favor of the CBJ - No CBJ goals

The third period started with the CBJ on the PK for 1:40, which the Jackets killed. Unfortunately, defenseman Denton Mateychuk blocked a shot and went down in obvious pain. He hobbled off the ice and went down the tunnel to try to walk it off. It looked as though he blocked the shot with his knee.

Ben Meyers gave the Blue Jackets another power play when he ran over Jet Greaves and was called for goalie interference. Despite controlling the puck for the entire power play, they weren't able to score, keeping the score tied at one.

Midway through the third period, the pace of the game was extremely quick, with end-to-end action for several minutes straight. After all that, though, neither team could muster a goal.

The two teams would go to overtime, but neither team would score, so they went to a shootout.

After four rounds, Charlie Coyle would win the game for the Jackets.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Adam Fantilli scored his 4th goal of the season, extending his points streak to three games and his goal streak to two games. He also led the team with 5 shots.

Kirill Marchenko picked up his 10th assist of the season and extended his points streak to nine games. His points streak is the 6th longest in team history.

Sean Monahan recorded his 6th assist of the season.

Jet Greaves made 22 saves and stopped 3 of 4 shootout attempts.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 1/4.

The Columbus PK stopped two Kraken power plays.

Columbus won 50.8% of the faceoffs.

The Blue Jackets blocked 21 shots.

Up Next: The Jackets come back home on Thursday to play the Edmonton Oilers for the first of three games at home. They then play the New York Rangers on Saturday, followed by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, before hitting the road for another four-game road trip.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.