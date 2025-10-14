Blue Jackets Special Teams Continue To Be Dreadful In Loss To Devils

Kirill Marchenko(4) and Dmitri Voronkov(2) scored the goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves again played well, stopping 25 Devils shots, but would lose to New Jersey 3-2.

The Blue Jackets' special teams have been absolutely awful this season. After giving up four power-play goals to Minnesota on Saturday night, they had hoped to get that fixed for last night's game against the Devils. What happened was anything but pretty.

On one hand, they only took two penalties compared to the nine they took against the Wild. On the other hand, they gave up two power-play goals on two Devils' man advantages.

The Jackets power play was also very bad. They had five total power plays awarded to them, which included a four-minute double minor to Dougie Hamilton for high-sticking Miles Wood. They went 0-5 and really did come anywhere close to scoring.

This wasn't a good game for Columbus. The first ten minutes of the game were all CBJ, but after that, it was all Devils. Columbus made it interesting with 21 seconds left by pulling the score to within one goal, but that was it.

Miles Wood, who took a high stick from Dougie Hamilton, would not return after leaving the ice. The Jackets announced that he wouldn't return soon after he left. We will update you on his injury when the team announces it, but it looks like his eye was injured.

Dean Evason - "We have to stay the course with what we're doing and not push too many panic buttons."

Final Stats

Player Stats

Kirill Marchenko scored his 4th of the season. He also had 5 shots and played 24:24 of ice time.

Dmitri Voronkov scored his second goal of the season. He was a plus-2 and had 5 shots.

Ivan Provorov collected an assist and played 21 minutes.

Zach Werenski had 7 shots on the night and played 29 minutes.

Jet Greaves made 25 saves on 27 Devils shots.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 0/5 on the night.

The Columbus PK gave up two power-play goals on two man advantages.

Columbus won 56.7% of the faceoffs.

Up Next: The Colorado Avalanche visit Columbus on Thursday.

