Blue Jackets Stats Update Through 5 Games

The 2024-25 Blue Jackets season started like most seasons have - With losses. The NHL didn't do the Jackets any favors by starting them on the road against a team they flat-out cannot beat. Regardless of all that, the games must be played. So, let's take a quick look at the stats through the first 5 games of the season.

Individual Stats

Record - 2-3 - 4 points - 7th in the Metro - 12th in the East - 25th in the NHL

Goals - Kirill Marchenko - 5 - One of the bright spots for Columbus so far.

Assists - Boone Jenner/Zach Werenski/Dmitri Voronkov - 3 - All three have played really well.

Points - Kirill Marchenko - 6 - Only one assist thus far, but he's had to do the scoring until someone else decides to start putting pucks in nets.

+/- - Zach Werenski - +6 - The CBJ can't score on the PP but are near the top of teams scoring 5-on-5.

Faceoff % Among Centers - Isac Lundeström - 61.8%

Goalie Stats

Elvis Merzļikins - 1-1 - .920 SV% - 3.54 GAA - 17th in SV% - 47th in GAA

Jet Greaves - 1-2 - .928 SV% - 2.04 GAA - 12th in SV% - 16th in GAA

Team Stats

PP% - 7.7% - 31st in the League. The Jackets have only scored one PP goal so far.

PK% - 55.6% - 32nd in the league. They've been atrocious.

Goals For - 14 - 28th - They'll score more eventually, right?

Goals Against - 15 - 13th - One bright spot is that they're being stingy despite all the PK goals given up.

Shots per game - 31.6 - 5th most in the league.

Shots against per game - 34.4 - 2nd worst

Faceoff Win % - 55.6 - 5th best.

It's easy to overreact through 5 games, but slow starts can cripple a team's playoff hopes. If the CBJ's PK can start killing more, and they can score on the power play, this team has a shot to win some games, and they're going to need it. November is coming fast, and with 9 away games, including 5 straight away from NWA, it's going to be tough to make up points.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets travel to Dallas to take on the Stars on Tuesday night.

Let us know what you think below.

