Blue Jackets Take Down Blues In Preseason Game #1

Brendan Gaunce, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Dmitri Voronkov, and Mathieu Olivier scored the goals for Columbus, and the goalie tandem of Ivan Fedotov and Evan Gardner was very good in a 4-1 Blue Jackets preseason win.

We're obviously not going to overanalyze preseason game #1, but it started just like you'd expect a game being played just four days into camp. The Jackets came out fast in the second period and scored a pair of goals that proved to be the game-winner.

The CBJ put in two more in the third to put the game on ice, as young Evan Gardner held the Blues back.

Head Coach said about Dmitri Voronkov after the game: “We asked him, are you in shape? Like before he even did a thing and he’s like yeah. And you can tell, right? We told him and I’ll be honest with you. We told him you’re not going to play if you come not in good shape and he did. He’s committed and obviously you could see. It’s early. It’s the first game but his pace is real good not only in the game here tonight but throughout practice.”

Final Stats

Player Stats

Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and two assists on the night. He was also a plus-2.

Brendan Gaunce scored a goal and had two hits.

Mathieu Olivier scored a goal, had 3 hits, and 4 shots.

Luca Del Bel Belluz had a goal and an assist. He was also a plus-3 and had 3 shots.

Brendan Smith had an assist.

Hudson Fasching had an assist.

Goalie Ivan Fedotov allowed a single goal and made 15 saves.

Evan Gardner played a period and made 6 saves.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 0/2 on the night.

The Columbus PK stopped all three Blues man advantages.

Columbus won 43.4% of the faceoffs.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Nationwide Arena.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN Columbus

22 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #22

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 22 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #22.

Blue Jackets Forward Named Among Best Under-The-Radar Signings

The Columbus Blue Jackets could have one of the league’s best under-the-radar signings from this past offseason.

Yegor Chinakhov Open To Staying in Columbus?

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov has been on the minds of CBJ fans everywhere since it came out that he didn't want to play in Columbus anymore. All summer long, all Blue Jackets wanted to know was if young Chinakhov would have his request granted and get traded.