Blue Jackets Win A Wild Game Powered By A Kirill Marchenko Hat Trick

Kirill Marchenko(Hat Trick), Zach Werenski(1), Miles Wood(1), Adam Fantilli(1), and Boone Jenner(1) provided the offense, while goaltender Elvis Merzļikins stopped 48 Minnesota shots to pick up their first win on the young season.

The story of this night was penalties. The Blue Jackets took a total of 8 penalties against the Wild, including three for Puck over glass, one for too many men on the ice, and one for closing hand on the puck. The Wild did their job and scored on exactly half of those man advantages, two of which were scored by superstar Kirill Kaprizov.

The Blue Jackets can't continue to take this many penalties if they want to win games.

Elvis Merzļikins did everything in his power to keep the Jackets in this game, but playing down a man 8 times in a game will typically have negative consequences. Merzļikins made some world-class stops in this game to earn the win. People will look at the score sheet, having not watched the game, and think Elvis just gave up some goals, but if you watched the game, you'll understand that he balled out.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Kirill Marchenko had three goals on the night. He also had four shots. His hat trick was the 4th of his young career.

Zach Werenski scored his first goal of the season and had two assists. He also led the CBJ with 7 shots on goal. He was also a plus-4 on the night.

Miles Wood scored his first goal as a Blue Jacket.

Adam Fantilli scored his first goal of the season, had an assist, and was a plus-2 rating.

Boone Jenner scored his first goal of the season and 200th of his career. He also had two assists and was a plus-3.

Dmitri Voronkov had 2 assists.

Charlie Coyle had an assist.

Cole Sillinger registered his first assist of the season.

Zach Aston-Reese had an assist.

Ivan Provorov had an assist and was a plus-3.

Elvis Merzļikins made 48 saves to earn his first win, and 95th of his career.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 1/3 on the night.

The Columbus PK stopped 4 of 8 Wild man advantages.

Columbus won 62% of the faceoffs.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets welcome the New Jersey Devils into Nationwide Arena for the home opener.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN Columbus

Blue Jackets Honouring Moments In Franchise History Through Puck Sculptures

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they are honouring memorable moments in franchise history through puck sculptures.

2 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #2

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 2 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena.

3 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #3

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 3 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Jersey #3 is one of the more popular numbers to be worn.