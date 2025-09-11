Blue Jackets Prospects To Play New Jersey Today In Buffalo

Columbus Blue Jackets hockey is back! Well, sort of.
The Columbus Blue Jackets prospects will take the ice today in Buffalo, at the 2025-26 Prospect Challenge at LECOM Harborcenter. Games will be streamed at nhl.com/bluejackets.
Today's schedule of events is below
Thursday, Sept. 11
11 a.m. – Morning Skate
7 p.m. – vs. New Jersey Devils
Below is the roster for the Prospect Challenge. Exact roster for today's game will be
Forwards
71 Josh Avery
89 Ryder Boulton
22 Jordan Dumais
96 Owen Griffin
95 Brendan Hoffmann
83 Oiva Keskinen
93 Max McCue
63 Ryland Mosley
72 Tyler Peddle
53 Luca Pinelli
92 Nicolas Sima
75 Evan Van Gorp
29 Jack Williams
Defensemen
79 Will Bishop
77 Jakub Chromiak
57 Charlie Elick
85 P.J. Fagan
49 Marcus Kearsey
84 Guillaume Richard
94 Caleb MacDonald
Goaltenders
35 Evan Gardner
31 Nolan Lalonde
70 Mason Vaccari
The 2025-26 season is almost here.
Let us know what you think below.
