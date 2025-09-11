Blue Jackets Prospects To Play New Jersey Today In Buffalo

Columbus Blue Jackets hockey is back! Well, sort of.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospects will take the ice today in Buffalo, at the 2025-26 Prospect Challenge at LECOM Harborcenter. Games will be streamed at nhl.com/bluejackets.

Today's schedule of events is below

Thursday, Sept. 11

11 a.m. – Morning Skate

7 p.m. – vs. New Jersey Devils

Below is the roster for the Prospect Challenge. Exact roster for today's game will be

Forwards

71 Josh Avery

89 Ryder Boulton

22 Jordan Dumais

96 Owen Griffin

95 Brendan Hoffmann

83 Oiva Keskinen

93 Max McCue

63 Ryland Mosley

72 Tyler Peddle

53 Luca Pinelli

92 Nicolas Sima

75 Evan Van Gorp

29 Jack Williams

Defensemen

79 Will Bishop

77 Jakub Chromiak

57 Charlie Elick

85 P.J. Fagan

49 Marcus Kearsey

84 Guillaume Richard

94 Caleb MacDonald

Goaltenders

35 Evan Gardner

31 Nolan Lalonde

70 Mason Vaccari

The 2025-26 season is almost here.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More from THN Columbus

Blue Jackets' GM Provides Update On Fantilli's Extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets' general manager Don Waddell has provided an update on their young star forward Adam Fantilli and his potential contract extension.

Former Cleveland Monster Signs PTO With Predators

Former Cleveland Monster Dylan Gambrell has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Nashville Predators, according to Anthony Di Marco.

33 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #33

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 33 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #33.