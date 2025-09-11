    • Powered by Roundtable

    Blue Jackets Prospects To Play New Jersey Today In Buffalo

    Jason Newland
    Sep 11, 2025, 13:00
    Sep 11, 2025, 13:00

    Columbus Blue Jackets hockey is back! Well, sort of. 

    The Columbus Blue Jackets prospects will take the ice today in Buffalo, at the 2025-26 Prospect Challenge at LECOM Harborcenter. Games will be streamed at nhl.com/bluejackets.

    Today's schedule of events is below

    Thursday, Sept. 11

    11 a.m. – Morning Skate 

    7 p.m. – vs. New Jersey Devils

    Below is the roster for the Prospect Challenge. Exact roster for today's game will be 

    Forwards

    71 Josh Avery

    89 Ryder Boulton

    22 Jordan Dumais

    96 Owen Griffin

    95 Brendan Hoffmann

    83 Oiva Keskinen

    93 Max McCue

    63 Ryland Mosley

    72 Tyler Peddle

    53 Luca Pinelli

    92 Nicolas Sima

    75 Evan Van Gorp

    29 Jack Williams

    Defensemen

    79 Will Bishop

    77 Jakub Chromiak

    57 Charlie Elick

    85 P.J. Fagan

    49 Marcus Kearsey

    84 Guillaume Richard

    94 Caleb MacDonald

    Goaltenders

    35 Evan Gardner

    31 Nolan Lalonde

    70 Mason Vaccari

    The 2025-26 season is almost here. 

