Cam Atkinson To Officially Retire As A Blue Jacket

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Cam Atkinson have formally announced that the forward will retire from the NHL on Thursday, October 16. He will sign a one-day contract with Columbus and thus end his NHL career.

Per a club announcement, "Columbus Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today that the club will sign forward Cam Atkinson to a one-day contract that will allow him to officially retire from the National Hockey League as a member of the Blue Jackets. The club will honor Atkinson prior to the club’s game against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, October 16. A press conference with Atkinson and Waddell will be held that morning at 11:30 a.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. It will be streamed live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s YouTube page."

Atkinson, 36, spent his first 10 NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets from 2011-21, registering 213 goals and 189 assists for 402 points with 146 penalty minutes and a cumulative +17 plus/minus rating in 627 games. He is among the franchise’s all-time leaders in numerous statistical categories, ranking second in points (Rick Nash-547), goals (Nash-289), game-winning goals (42; Nash-44) and shots on goal (1,883; Nash-2,278), while standing third in power play goals (42), fourth in power play points (95) and fifth in assists. He also represented the Blue Jackets at two NHL All-Star Games in 2017 and 2019 and was named to the Blue Jackets’ Quarter-Century Team.

Cam Atkinson was the favorite player of many young CBJ fans and adults alike. From his good attitude to his scoring ability, he always made people rise out of their seats when he had the puck.

Salute to Cam Atkinson - A true Columbus Blue Jacket great.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More From THN Columbus

Blue Jackets’ Chinakhov Expected To Be A Healthy Scratch On Opening Night

The Columbus Blue Jackets are gearing up for their first game of the 2025-26 season tomorrow against the Nashville Predators. Today, head coach Dean Evason met with the media and shared some insight on what the opening night lineup will look like.

6 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #6

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 6 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #6. There haven't been too many players donning the 6 in Union Blue.