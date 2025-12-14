Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Columbus Blue Jackets were back in action last night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In typical 2025 Columbus Blue Jackets fashion, they scored first, held a lead, and lost it. This time though, they held a one goal lead twice and lost it both times.

But first, here are some quotes from both team about last night's game.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dean Evason - Head Coach: You can listen here.

We played our a**es off. It's unfortunate we didn't get rewarded. They played hard; they played right. For whatever reason, we're not catching a break here and there, a couple posts, but we have to keep working, obviously. Doing all the right things. Continue to do that and things will go good.

We obviously talked about when we were going to pull jet if we didn't score early. We were talking a minute and a half is when we were going to start looking, but yeah, I mean, everything sets up, and it's been a real great game, both teams played frickin' hard. It would be nice to get that to an overtime or a shootout. Again, we hit the post, we had a couple of opportunities there at the end, but it just didn't go in the net for us.

As far as our work, as far as our commitment, as far as our valuing how we need to play; we seen a lot of that.

On Yegor Chinakhov: Yeah, he's got opportunities, nice to get rewarded for sure. But he's doing a lot of really good things. It was a real good goal.

On Adam Fantilli: I didn't know the extent of the injury, I obviously saw the high stick, but I didn't know he was leaking. He's as gritty as anybody, he's gonna come back if he can come back.

He (Fantilli) wants to be out there. He yelled right away. He was gonna take Jet. I'm not surprised he came back as quickly as he did.

Well, they're a good team, we're a good team. It's hard to continually say we didn't catch a break. We worked tonight. We loved out commitment tonight. We did the right things.

We catch a couple of breaks tonight, and it's a different story.

Yegor Chinakhov: 1 goal, +1, 2 shots, 9:53 Ice Time - Listen here.

I think that we played pretty good.

On the post shot: Yeah, a little bit frustrated, but I got other chances, so that's good.

On his goal: Pretty good for me, but we still need to win the game.

On coming in and out of the lineup: It's pretty hard, just keep working.

On playing with Kent Johnson: I think we played very good.

Charlie Coyle: 1 goal, 4 shots, 17:50 Ice Time - Listen here.

I thought the effort was there. In this league, just because you do the things, and you give the proper effort, it doesn't guarantee you a win. But that's the stuff you have to carry with you for the next game, and just trust it, and believe when you give that effort and play the right way, it's going to pay off for us.

There's always plays or things that we can learn from losses and wins too.

You need to compete and play the right way and just know it's going to pay off for us.

I think defensively was definitely better. It's not perfect, but it's a work in progress.

On the late double minor: Take advantage of it and make it happen. The thought and belief was there.

Jet Greaves: 22 saves, .880 SV% - Listen here.

I thought the guys did a really good job and helped me defend well.

The guys did a good job boxing out, they did a good job tying up sticks.

On McNabb's goal: Yes, it's a really good shot by him, but at the end of the day, I have to make that save for us. I have to make that save.

I don't think we gave them a ton.

Up Next: The Jackets are back at home to play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.