Cleveland Monsters Sign Defenseman Will Butcher

The Cleveland Monsters have announced that they've signed defenseman Will Butcher to a one-year AHL contract. Butcher has played 275 career NHL games.

He's also played 103 career AHL games and has 59 career points.

Before his signing with Cleveland, he was scheduled to be EHC München's Development coach for 25-26. He played for EHC München last season.

This is a good veteran depth piece for Cleveland, and he has NHL experience. Butcher could be signed to the CBJ at some point this season, should they need him.

