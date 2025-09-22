    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres Preseason Game #2 Preview/Lines

    The Blue Jackets will play their second preseason game on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena. The game will start at 7 PM.  

    The CBJ will be looking to keep their winning ways going after the previous group defeated the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. 

    Old Friends Justin Danforth and Josh Dunne will be in the lineup for Buffalo tonight. 

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines & Defensive Pairings for Tonight's Game vs. Buffalo Sabres.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

    Forwards

    Kirill Marchenko - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

    Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström - James Malatesta

    Luca Pinelli - Hunter McKown- Jack Williams

    Max McCue - Owen Griffen - Ryland Mosley

    Defenseman

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Guillaume Richard - Corson Ceulemans

    Caleb MacDonald- Christian Jaros

    Starter: Elvis Merzļikins - Jet Greaves

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

