Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres Preseason Game #2 Preview/Lines

The Blue Jackets will play their second preseason game on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena. The game will start at 7 PM.

The CBJ will be looking to keep their winning ways going after the previous group defeated the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Old Friends Justin Danforth and Josh Dunne will be in the lineup for Buffalo tonight.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines & Defensive Pairings for Tonight's Game vs. Buffalo Sabres.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Kirill Marchenko - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström - James Malatesta

Luca Pinelli - Hunter McKown- Jack Williams

Max McCue - Owen Griffen - Ryland Mosley

Defenseman

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Guillaume Richard - Corson Ceulemans

Caleb MacDonald- Christian Jaros

Starter: Elvis Merzļikins - Jet Greaves

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

