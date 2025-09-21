Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues Preseason Game #1 Preview/Lines

The Blue Jackets will play their first preseason game on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena. The game will start at 5 PM.

Tonight is the first of seven preseason games for the Blue Jackets, and the first of two home games in a row. The Jackets will be putting out a lineup that consists of some scoring punch. Yes, it's only preseason game #1, but they have to start fast.

The Blues, in typically preseason fashion, will practice in St. Louis today and then fly to Columbus later for the game. Historically, this has proven difficult for the Blues, as on September 29th, 2019, the Blues had to cancel the trip due to mechanical issues with their plane.

As of now, there is no word on who St. Louis is sending to Columbus to play tonight.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines & Defensive Pairings for Tonight's Game vs. St. Louis Blues

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Luca Del Bel Belluz - Hudson Fasching

Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtiä - Brendan Gaunce - James Malatesta

Roman Ahcan - Oiva Keskinen - Jack Williams

Defenseman

Brendan Smith - Jake Christiansen

Daemon Hunt - Charlie Elick

Marcus Kearsey - Dysin Mayo

Starter: Ivan Fedotov - projected to play 2 periods. Even Gardner will play 1 period.

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets Mobile App. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

