Columbus Loans Ivan Fedotov To Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they loaned goalie Ivan Fedotov to the Cleveland Monsters. He is with the Monsters and practicing today.

This clears the way for an Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves goalie tandem, at least for now.

The roster size now sits at 22 players unless they decide to bring someone else up or put in a waiver claim on a player. Rosters for opening night are due today, so be on the lookout.

