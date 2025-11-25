Dean Evason Gives Injury Updates

Head Coach Dean Evason provided the media with some injury updates after today's practice.

Zach Werenski - "Working through some stuff today." It's expected that he skates tomorrow morning. Per Frank Seravalli on X - The CBJ believe he will play tomorrow against the Maple Leafs.

Kirill Marchenko - Seeing a doctor today about an injury John Davidson called "a muscle injury." It isn't expected to be serious according to Davidson. Evason said he's seeing a doctor today.

Mathieu Olivier - Left last night's game and looked to be in discomfort. He was ruled out soon after. Evason said Olivier is also seeing a doctor. It's believed to be an upper body injury.

Boone Jenner - Suffered an injury last week. It was originally reported that he'd miss 4-5 weeks, but he is skating and Don Waddell told NHL Radio late last week that he'd be back a lot sooner.

Erik Gudbranson - Has missed the last 15 games and is on IR. Evason says he is skating and could be nearing a return.

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 14 games - IR

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 6 Games - IR

Kirill Marchenko - Unknown - Missed 1 Game

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 35

The Blue Jackets desperately need to get healthy and stay that way if they want to compete in both a wide-open Metro Division and Eastern Conference.

