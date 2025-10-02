Defenseman Daemon Hunt Placed On Waivers

Defenseman Daemon Hunt has been placed on waivers per PuckPedia.com.

Hunt has played in a few of the 6 preseason games for Columbus and was thought to have been close to making the team. Hunt has not played a game for the Jackets after his trade from Minnesota last season. He played 48 games and had 14 points for Cleveland in 24-25.

Now the million-dollar question is: Will Daemon Hunt clear waivers so he can get to Cleveland?

This move makes it feel like the CBJ will go with Elvis Merzlikins, Jet Greaves, and Ivan Fedotov in the net. Now we wait.

The roster now sits at 24.

The pre-season schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 4 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

After that, the Blue Jackets will open the regular season on the road against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Let us know what you think below.

