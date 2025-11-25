Defenseman Dysin Mayo Sent Back To Cleveland

Per the Blue Jackets Roster report, Defenseman Dysin Mayo, who was recalled by Columbus on October 30th, has been sent back to Cleveland.

Mayo played in one game on November 5th against Calgary. He played 7:33 of ice time, took three shots, and was a minus-1.

For Cleveland, he's played in 5 games, has 4 assists, has a plus-1 rating.

The Jackets announced the signing of defenseman Brendan Smith yesterday, and that he would join Columbus today, so this move makes sense.

With the injury to Zach Werenski, having a veteran guy like Smith on the team is extremely important right now.

The roster sits at 21 with two on IR.

Up Next: The Jackets return home on Wednesday to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.