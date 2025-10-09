Former Blue Jacket Forward Jack Roslovic Signs With Edmonton

Late last night, the Edmonton Oilers announced that they have signed former CBJ forward Jack Roslovic to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. The deal comes virtually at the last second before the season starts.

Roslovic played 246 games over four years in Columbus. He scored 51 goals and totaled 146 points after being traded to his hometown team from the Winnipeg Jets in the Pierre-Luc Dubois deal.

Roslovic was then traded to the New York Rangers at the traded deadline in 2024 and then signed with the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

Reports indicate that he had originally turned down offers from both the KHL and the Edmonton Oilers, but with time seemingly running out, and the Oilers able to sign Connor McDavid to a huge discount, they were able to secure their man in Roslovic.

He will now get a chance to play for a dynamic team, and two of the best players in the world, so he'll need to buckle down and play his hardest if he wants to continue his career in Edmonton past this season.

Many CBJ fans wanted him back in Columbus and thought it would happen since he was training here publicly, but it was never going to happen.

Let us know what you think below.

