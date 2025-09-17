Former Springfield Falcon Wade MacLeod Passes Away At 38

Former Springfield Falcon Wade MacLeod, has passed away at the age of 38.

MacLeod was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer in 2013 after he was hit in a game playing for Springfield. Doctors removed a golf-ball-sized non-cancerous tumor from the left side of his brain, and he lost the ability to speak.

Over the years, he had six different surgeries, including four while still playing professional hockey. His last surgery was last November, which allowed doctors to remove a portion of the growth. While playing in Germany, he had another seizure and was diagnosed with a cancerous glioblastoma.

MacLeod has had several seizures and surgeries but was allowed to resume training in November of 2020. He played in England and Norway during the 2020-21 season. That would be his last season in professional hockey,

On March 21, 2011, MacLeod signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League, and he signed an extension with the team before the start of the 2011–12 AHL season.

He played a total of 95 games for Springfield and had 43 points. He never played an NHL game.

MacLeod was 38 years old.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More from THN Columbus

Blue Jackets’ Fantilli Left Off Top 10 25-And-Under Forwards List

Yesterday, there was a top 10 25-and-under forwards list for keep leagues.

Blue Jackets Dealing With Injuries At The Start Of Camp

The Columbus Blue Jackets held their annual preseason media day yesterday with GM Don Waddell, HC Dean Evason, Boone Jenner, Sean Monahan, Zach Werenski, and Adam Fantilli.

Blue Jackets' 2025-26 Training Camp Scheduled Released