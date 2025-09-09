FROM THE THN YEARBOOK: Blue Jackets Predicted To Finish 6th In The Metropolitan Division

The hockey season is around the corner, and that means The Hockey News has put out one of its most special and most coveted issues of the year. It's THN Yearbook season.

This year, the THN Staff predicts that the Blue Jackets will finish sixth in the Metro Division. If the CBJ were to finish 6th, that would be a massive step backwards after the season they just had. The Blue Jackets made a push towards the playoffs and finished 4th on the Metro, just two points behind the New Jersey Devils. That would definitely be a huge falloff from the 2024-25 campaign.

After becoming the league's most-improved team following the tragic 2024 off-season deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, the Blue Jackets are focused squarely on getting into the Stanley Cup playoffs. Playing for Gaudreau and his family, they stayed in the chase for 81 games and won their final six games to finish two points shy of a postseason spot.

Now, Columbus plans to use that sting as further motivation. The off-season, however, brought a mixed bag of roster shuffling. Don Waddell, the Blue Jackets' GM and president of hockey ops, couldn't make all the improvements he felt were needed. He allowed four valuable depth players to leave as free agents but also retained pending UFAs Ivan Provorov and Dante Fabbro and pending RFA Dmitri Voronkov. Columbus also added forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood in a pre-draft trade with Colorado and inked center Isac Lundeström for the fourth line.

OFFENSE

The Blue Jackets made big strides in coach Dean Evason's first season. Zach Werenski led the attack with 82 points and finished second in Norris Trophy voting. Adding center Sean Monahan to the first line sparked a potent combination with Kirill Marchenko, who tied for the team lead with 31 goals, and Voronkov. Adam Fantilli also scored 31 goals, while Monahan was a point-per-game scorer. Kent Johnson broke out as a scoring catalyst to help Columbus set a franchise record with 267 goals.

They're all back, so expect that to continue.

DEFENSE

Before re-signing Provorov, a left-handed shooter, Waddell searched for a right-handed replacement.

That's why the Blue Jackets finished second in the trade bidding for Noah Dobson. In extending Provorov and Fabbro, Waddell allows the top two pairs to stay intact. Provorov can play either side but likely stays on the right side of the second pairing with Denton Mateychuk. Fabbro, meanwhile, stays put as Werenski's partner up top. That leaves Damon Severson and Erik Gudbranson as a likely third pairing with Jake Christiansen in reserve. The Blue Jackets made progress defensively last season, climbing from 31st to 25th in goals against (267), but there's lots of room for growth.

GOALTENDING

Elvis Merzļikins hasn't left the building. Despite speculation that his contract would get bought out or that he'd be traded, Merzļikins returns for his seventh season in Columbus. He'll have added motivation to improve from a 3.18 goals-against average and .892 save percentage while preparing for the 2026 Olympics as Latvia's top netminder. Merzļikins will also get a push from Jet Greaves, whose dazzling finish last season earned him the backup role.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Columbus finished 22nd on both the power play and penalty kill, so there's room for improvement.

The PK showed marginal gains from 2023-24, but the Blue Jackets didn't have Boone Jenner or Gudbranson for most of the season. The power play improved with Monahan in the bumper role, but things spiraled back to the bottom of the league while he was out. Most of Merzļikins' struggles occurred while Columbus was shorthanded, so getting better goaltending on the PK and keeping Monahan healthy would significantly boost each.

How do you feel about the prediction that the CBJ will fall to 6th place in the Metro? Personally, I feel it's a little low, but I understand how people could feel this way. They finished ahead of the Rangers by 4 points and the Islanders by 7. Not to mention the Penguins were only 10 points behind. But imagine how this team could do if the goaltending were to come around. And it just might.

With the season creeping up on us, the CBJ hockey talk is going to start ramping up. Are you ready? The rookie prospects tournament is about to start in Buffalo. The CBJ media day is next Monday, which means we will have all kinds of quotes and articles out previewing next season. Training camp is around the corner, and before you know it, it'll be opening night at NWA.

There are 34 days until opening night at NWA against the New Jersey Devils.

Let us know what you think below.

