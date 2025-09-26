Injury Report: Jordan Dumais Expected To Miss Three Weeks

Per The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, young forward Jordan Dumais is expected to miss the start of the season.

Per Portzline, Dumais "Has a right hip strain and has been told to stay off the ice for three weeks. Hasn’t participated in training camp."

Jordan Dumais has been plagued by injuries so far in his young hockey career. After missing the start of last season due to injury, he made his debut and played 21 games for the Cleveland Monsters and totaled 11 points.

He's still young and could bounce back, but there is a lot of work for him to do to jumpstart his career.

