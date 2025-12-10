Jackets Third Period Implosion Helps Bussi To 7th Straight Win; Jackets Lose Third Straight

Dmitri Voronkov(11-PPG) scored the only goal for Columbus, while Jet Greaves made 27 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

For two periods, the Blue Jackets looked like they were holding their own against the juggernaut Hurricanes, but when the game ticked over into the third period, they took control and pummeled the Blue Jackets.

The Hurricanes scored three goals, including one from former Blue Jacket Eric Robinson, who started the third-period meltdown, to bury Columbus.

Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi stood tall all night, stopping 23 CBJ shots en route to his 7th straight win for Carolina. Bussi improves to 9-1-0 on the season.

Dean Evason on his team - “We’re in it. We talked to the group about just staying patient. Let’s just keep playing the way we’re playing because we played really well. And then we make a mistake and turn it over, and it ends up in our net and then we’re chasing it again.”

Adam Fantilli on the game - "One goal is not good enough. Jet is playing phenomenally back there. We’re just not capitalizing. Pointing the finger at myself first, it’s actually embarrassing how none of those went in. I gotta bear down."

Final Stats

Player Stats

Dmitri Voronkov scored his 11th goal of the season.

Sean Monahan picked up his 12th assist.

Kirill Marchenko recorded his 15th assist of the season.

Zach Werenski led the Blue Jackets with 5 shots.

Jet Greaves made 27 saves.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 1/3.

The Columbus PK stopped 3 of 4 Hurricanes man advantages.

Columbus won 41.1% of the faceoffs - 23/56

The Blue Jackets had 18 blocked shots.

Up Next: The Jackets are back at home to play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

