Loading The Cannon: A Look At How CBJ Prospects Are Doing - Part Two

The Columbus Blue Jackets have some forward prospects that are on fans' radar. Let's take a look at how they're doing so far in their respective seasons.

Peter Quenneville - 31 years Old - Drafted in 2013

Liiga - Kiekko-Espoo - 23 Games - Stats 10-4-14

Quenneville has never been signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets and has spent the majority of his career playing in Germany, Norway, and Finland.

Kirill Dolzhenkov - 21 years old - Drafted in 2022

KHL - CSKA Movska - 22 Games - Stats 3-3-6

Elite Prospects Scouting Report - His handling skills are his main creation tools on the ice. He can play keep away in tight spaces, beat defenders with between-the-legs moves off the rush, and feed teammates in open areas in a variety of ways, with saucer, backhand, slip, and hook feeds. His passes are well set up, too. Their deceptiveness often has the opposition covering the wrong option. Dolzhenkov is capable of anticipating the rotations of teammates and of supporting them in a timely fashion.

James Fisher - 21 years Old - Drafted in 2022

NCAA - Northeastern University - 10 Games - Stats 2-1-3

Elite Prospects Scouting Report - Rushing the puck is Fisher’s game. With a series of driving crossovers and fast hands, he challenges defenders to race down the boards, colliding head on if necessary. If he gets the jump, he gets low and skates through the defender’s stick on his way to the net. In open ice, he presses the inside, then tries to break through the entire team himself.

William Whitelaw - 20 years Old - Drafted in 2023

NCAA - Western Michigan University - 12 Games - Stats 6-5-11

Elite Prospects Scouting Report - William Whitelaw blends plus-level skating, blistering mental pace, and a triple-threat scoring profile to generate offence at will. Whitelaw is most effective as a finisher, with an adaptable, deceptive, and potent set of releases fit for any situation. Wrist shots, slap shots, one-times, catch-and-release, he can send them all on net and beat goaltenders clean from range. He's also an efficient distributor, capable of setting up highly difficult passing plays with deception and connecting with his linemates with relative ease.

Oiva Keskinen - 21 Years Old - Drafted in 2023

Liiga - Tappara - 13 Games - Stats 4-3-7

Dobber Prospects Scouting Report - A center with a limited upside that is steadily improving. In 2024-25, Keskinen set a career-high in goals with 15; he added 20 assists for 35 points in 59 games. A late-round pick, he has seen his overall game improve.

Cayden Lindstrom - 19 Years Old - Drafted in 2024

NCAA - Michigan State University - 8 Games - Stats 1-1-2

Elite Prospects Scouting Report - Lindstrom's a fearless, inventive, inside-driven puck carrier, willing to bury the shoulder while darting down the wing or swashbuckle his way through defenders as he carves his way between the hashmarks. The combination of his speed and his size confer to him a massive defensive range, and the high-running motor that he plays with acts as the force multiplier that takes it even further.

Owen Griffin - 18 Years Old - Drafted in 2025

OHL - Oshawa Generals - 20 Games - Stats 11-9-20

Elite Prospects Scouting Report - An intelligent, detailed 200-foot centre, Griffin excels the most away from the puck, and he plays a much more hard-skill style compared to some of his 5-foot-10 counterparts. Defensively, he’s alert and aware, constantly scanning and moving to tie up threats. Also, a tremendous forechecker, he has excellent physical skills and thrives down low, overpowering opponents with his motor and intensity, shrugging off pressure and extending the cycle.

Jérémy Loranger - 18 Years Old - Drafted in 2025

NCAA - University of Nebraska-Omaha - 6 Games - Stats 0-3-3

Elite Prospects Scouting Report - Loranger is constantly dangerous with possession — curl-and-stop attacks, backhand saucers, cross-body looks, and slick hands around the net. His off-puck orbit pulls attention, creating space for linemates. While not a true power shooter, he elevates his finishing profile through shot location and creativity.

