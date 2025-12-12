Merzlikins Struggles Early; Blue Jackets Drop Fourth Straight

Boone Jenner(4), Dante Fabbro(2), and Dmitri Voronkov(12) scored for Columbus, while Jet Greaves made 21 stops in relief of a pulled Elvis Merzlikins in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
This game got ugly in a hurry, and there was no coming back from it. When David Perron and Drake Batherson scored 1:13 seconds apart in the first, it was ok, no big deal, right? But when Tim Stützle scored on the power play with around five minutes to go in the first, Dean Evason had seen enough. Evason, who admittedly doesn't like to pull goalies, yanked Elvis Merzlikins after giving up his third goal of the period. Merzlikins did not look comfortable at all in the 15 minutes he played.
When Jet Greaves left the bench to head to the crease, the fans inside Nationwide Arena gave a loud applause. It was hard to tell whether they were happy Greaves was coming in or Merzlikins was leaving.
Greaves came in cold and played well for the remainder of the first and for the first 17:59 of the second. Dante Fabbro would score early in the period, and Dmitri Voronkov put in another eight minutes in while on the power play to make it 4-3. The Jackets were mounting a comeback, and there was nothing the Sens could do about it. Nobody told that to Tim Stützle though. With 2:01 left in the second period, Stützle gathered a loose puck tucked under Greaves' pads to make it a 5-3 game. For some reason, Columbus vacated the area around Greaves, which allowed Stützle to jam his stick behind Jet to score.
That was it for the Blue Jackets. The Senators shut down the rest of the game and didn't allow Columbus too many chances. This was not a good game for Columbus, who has now dropped four straight games.
Zach Werenski Quotes
Final Stats
Player Stats
Team Stats
Up Next: The Jackets are back at home to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.