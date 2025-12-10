Metro Division Standings As Of 12-10-25

So far, the 25-26 NHL season has been nothing short of wacky. There are only 2 or 3 truly elite teams, but some argue that the number is more like 5 or 6, and that those teams are just not playing well.

The Metro Division is a part of the mushy middle of the NHL standings. Not one team in the Metro is ranked lower than 20th in the entire league. While the Metro-leading Capitals have moved up to third. It really is the wild, wild west right now, and no team seems to want to run away with the division.

Let's take a look at the current Metro Standings as of 12-10-25.

Washington Capitals - 18-9-3 - 39 Points - 8-1-1 L10 Carolina Hurricanes - 18-9-2 - 38 Points - 5-4-1 L10 New York Islanders - 17-11-3 - 37 Points - 5-4-1 L10 Pittsburgh Penguins - 14-7-7 - 35 Points - 5-2-3 L10 Philadelphia Flyers - 16-9-3 - 35 Points - 7-3-0 L10 New Jersey Devils - 17-12-1 - 35 Points - 4-6-0 L10 New York Rangers - 15-12-4 - 34 Points - 5-3-2 L10 Columbus Blue Jackets - 13-11-6 - 32 Points - 3-3-4 L10

As you can see, the CBJ aren't far behind everyone else, but they need to win games if they want any shot at moving up. If not for all the points they lost from blowing leads, this team could be battling Washington and Carolina for the top spot, and all the negativity surrounding the team would be silent.

Amongst fans, they're getting nervous and panicky, understandably. They want trades, they want shake-up, but it's not that easy. With just about every team in the league in the same boat as Columbus, the price for minor trades is probably too high for most GMs to stomach at this point.

Many experts think that when the league settles down and teams decide to either sink or float, that's when the movement may begin. One thing is for sure: if the season continues to play out the way it has, the 2026 trade deadline might be worth taking the day off of work, just to sit back and watch the chaos unfold.

Up Next: The Jackets are back at home to play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

