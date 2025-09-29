Mike Babcock Returning To Coaching?

One of the most controversial coaches in hockey might be looking for a comeback.

Mike Babcock, who was hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets on July 1, 2023, and then handed in his resignation on September 17, is rumored to be making a possible comeback.

According to Russian Hockey Insider Artur Khairullin, Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL has listed Babcock as a candidate for their head coaching job. Ak Bars, which is based in Kazan, Russia, is located 519 miles east of Moscow.

Mike Babcock has an all-time coaching record of 700-418-19-164 coaching for the Ducks, Red Wings, and Maple Leafs.

Would you support a return of Mike Babcock to the coaching ranks? Many think he's done coaching in the NHL, which is probably true.

