Monahan Scores Twice; Blue Jackets Have A Big Third Period To Beat New Jersey

Denton Mateychuk(6), Sean Monahan(4,5), Charlie Coyle(4), and Miles Wood(7) powered the Blue Jackets past the New Jersey Devils on Monday night. Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves on 33 Devils shots in a 5-3 CBJ win.

Last night's game turned into an MMA brawl, with a little bit of hockey thrown in for good measure. The story of this game was the second period when everything went sideways. There were 4 fights and 63 penalty minutes handed out. Jonas Siegenthaler, who fought Adam Fantilli, was given a game misconduct because his jersey wasn't properly secured, allowing it to come off. He was booted from the game, in what turned out to be a rare penalty.

It wasn't pretty, but the Jackets played a pretty good road game, and Elvis Merzlikins was good between the pipes as well.

Zach Werenski said of the game, "Everything that unfolded tonight, it was just us sticking up for each other and having each other's backs, and I think that's important in a long season. It's a great win for our group."

"This is a gigantic win for this hockey club," said John Davidson.

First Period - SOG 10-7 Devils - CBJ Goal - Mateychuk(6)

Well, this game didn't start well for the CBJ. Just 40 seconds into the game, Zach Werenski took his first penalty of the season when he got called for hooking, giving the Devils their first power play. Nico Hischier wasted no time when he took a shot from Elvis Merzlikins' left side that got deflected by Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov's stick.

Ondřej Palát scored to make it 2-0 Devils after being gifted a turnover by Jackets youngster Luca Pinelli. Pinelli just seemed to pass it to Palát indiscriminately, right in front of Elvis. That was probably the easiest goal of Palát's career.

Denton Mateychuk scored his 6th goal of the season at 9:54 of the second period. The goal was a power play goal, and was how a power play should be done. Kent Johnson brought the puck in and avoided a Devil to leave the puck for Ivan Provorov, who passed it to Charlie Coyle, who was to his right. Coyle then found Denton Mateychuk, who was coming down the center of the ice in front of Jake Allen, who then tipped it past the Devils goalie.

The Devils were on the power play when Timo Meier was awarded a goal. Noesen was laying on top of Elvis when Meier put it in. The goal was talked about by the refs and deemed to be a good goal. Head Coach Dean Evason immediately challenged the goal. In a relatively quick review, it then determined to be goalie interference. Got all that? Good.

The first period would end 2-1 in favor of the Devils, but the Jackets will have over a minute of power play time to start the second.

Second Period - SOG 14-11 Devils - CBJ Goal Monahan(4)

The second period started off with a bang when Brenden Dillon thought it would be a good idea to go after Dmitri Voronkov. Voronkov started throwing haymakers and landed two massive uppercuts that sent Dillion down. It's unclear, but he may have hit his head on the ice, as he was extremely wobbly on his feet.

Sean Monahan scored his 4th goal of the year when he took a pass from Cole Sillinger via Zach Werenski and beat Allen. It all started when Werenski threw a hit that dislodged the puck from a Devil defender and then passed it to Sillinger, who then took off down the ice for Monahan to finish.

Just about a minute later, everything went off the rails. Adam Fantilli and Jonas Siegenthaler fought, while Sean Monahan and Paul Cotter got into a scuffle. Just a few minutes later, Damon Severson and Timo Meier exchanged hard hits, but only Severson ended up in the box.

Dmitri Voronkov and Stefan Noesen got into a fight at 9:22 into the period, which was Voronkov's second fight of the night. Voronkov could've probably destroyed Noesen. Less than a minute later, Brendan Smith and Paul Cotter got into a fight. This game is an all-timer so far.

Sean Monahan and Cody Glass got into a scuffle, instead of fighting majors, they were given minors for roughing.

After an exciting second period, it would end with a 2-2 score. The two teams combined for 64 penalty minutes.

Third Period - SOG 10-6 Devils - CBJ Goals Monahan(5), Coyle(4), Wood(7)

The first five minutes of the third period didn't have a penalty or a fight, which seemed weird.

Charlie Coyle broke the tie when he beat Jake Allen at the 6:40 mark of the third. Sean Monahan scored his second goal of the game just 33 seconds later to push the Jackets lead to two goals. A two-goal lead and the Blue Jackets don't mix.

Timo Meier scored on the power play to make it 4-3. Columbus fans everywhere are covering their eyes at this point.

With 6:29 left in the game, former Devil Miles Wood let loose a nasty wrist shot from about 7 feet out to beat Allen to make the score 5-3. That's how it would end.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Denton Mateychuk scored his 6th goal of the year. It was a power play goal.

Sean Monahan scored his 4th and 5th goals of the season. He also won 63.6% of his faceoffs.

Charlie Coyle scored his 4th goal and had 2 assists. He won 64.7% of his faceoffs.

Miles Wood scored his 7th goal of the season and had an assist. He was also a plus-3.

Zach Werenski had two assists on the night and was a plus-3.

Cole Sillinger had an assist.

Isac Lundestrom recorded an assist and was a plus-3.

Ivan Provorov had an assist and was a plus-3.

Adam Fantilli won 64.7% the faceoffs he took.

Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 1/3.

The Columbus PK stopped 3 of 5 Devils man advantages.

Columbus won 62.3% of the faceoffs - 33/53

The two teams combined for 74 penalty minutes.

The Blue Jackets blocked 11 shots.

Up Next: The Jackets play the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena on Thursday,

