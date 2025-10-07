Nolan Lalonde Assigned To ECHL

Nolan Lalonde, the unsigned free agent from Kingston, Ontario, will be making his pro debut in the ECHL.

Per Mark Monroe, sportswriter for the Toledo Blade, Lalonde will be assigned to the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL.

Lalonde played the last four years in major junior hockey for the Erie Otters, Saginaw Spirit, Kingston Frontenacs, and the Soo Greyhounds. Lalonde had a sub-900 SV% every year in junior, with his best year coming in 23-24 when he went 21-8-1 with a .855 SV%.

It was assumed that Lalonde would be joining an ECHL club, as Zach Sawchenko and Ivan Fedotov will be the tandem for the Monsters.

The last few seasons, the Jackets had Pavel Čajan in that up-and-down role, but he has since left for Czechia. Čajan had been up and down with the Cincinnati Cyclones, so seeing Toledo will be something different for Columbus and Cleveland fans, but a much closer option for Monster fans who may want to watch young Lalonde play.

With injuries or whatever else may pop up, I would expect to see Lalonde in Cleveland at some point this season.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

More from THN Columbus

The Columbus Blue Jackets Opening Night Roster Is Set

Say hello to the 2025-26 edition of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus Loans Ivan Fedotov To Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they loaned goalie Ivan Fedotov to the Cleveland Monsters. He is with the Monsters and practicing today.