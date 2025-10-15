On This Date in 2024: The CBJ Honor Johnny Gaudreau At Home Opener

Everyone knew going into the CBJ home opener on October 15th, 2024, that it was going to be a rough night. A rough night for the team and fans alike.

Before the game, fans flocked to a memorial set up in the arena. His locker stall was displayed with sticks, jerseys, and everything else you can think of. Fans gathered very quietly as they watched Johnny's family look at all the memorabilia. It was truly one of the saddest moments in all this.

The Gaudreau Family, led by Meredith and flanked by Noa and little Johnny, walked out on the ice and met Sean Monahan. Monahan held little Johnny as they all watched the #13 banner raised to the ceiling of NWA. As the banner rose, fans clapped, but there wasn’t a dry eye in that arena.

Before the puck was dropped, Meredith Gaudreau gave a short speech to the players and fans.

When the Jackets and Panthers took the ice, the CBJ left the wing open. Sean Monahan took the faceoff and slid the puck over to Johnny's spot on the ice and let 13 seconds tick off the clock. They then took the draw with 5 players, and the crowd went nuts.

Sean Monahan would fittingly score a goal on opening night. After he scored, he pointed to the Johnny Gaudreau banner that was just put in the rafters just about an hour earlier.

Throughout the game, chants of "Johnny Hockey" broke out randomly. Whether during the game or at intermission, people chanted his name. After the chants, it got quiet again. It was surreal.

There was a hockey game to be played, but no one cared. The players and team did, but I'm not sure anyone else in the arena did, anyway.

In the end, the Jackets would lose to the Panthers by a score of 2-1 in front of 18,484 emotional fans. To this day, I'm still not sure how those players did it. Not even two months after losing their friend and teammate, they took the ice and played their hearts out.

They still hang Johnny's jersey in a locker and take it with them on road trips to hang in the locker room as well. They carry his legacy with them wherever they go because it helps. Grieving a lost loved one is a deeply personal experience, and every one of those players is grieving in their own way to this day. It'll get easier as time passes.

Love Live Johnny Gaudreau!