Per Report: Ivan Fedotov Put On Waivers

Per Chris Johnson of TSN and The Athletic, goalie Ivan Fedotov was placed on waivers today by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It's assumed this is for Fedotov to be sent to Cleveland. Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves will be the goalies in Columbus going forward.

Fedotov played in the games against the St Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres, and gave up two goals total.

We will update you tomorrow on whether he can clear waivers or not.

