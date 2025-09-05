Podcast Makes Pledge To Donate To Gaudreau Family 5K

Fans around the world are trying to make sure that after one year later, the legacies of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau continue to live on.

The 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast, based out of Canada, has made an announcement that is sure to make people happy.

The podcast has announced that for the upcoming season, they will donate $20 towards the Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk for every point that Columbus Blue Jackets stars Sean Monahan, Zach Werenski, and Erik Gudbranson score. In addition, that donation pledge will also apply to Brady and Matthew Tkachuk.

Matthew Tkachuk is scheduled to be out for a few months with an injury, so the podcast has said that superstar Sam Bennett will take Tkachuk's place until he comes back. They've also said that for the months and November and December, for every point Kirill Marchenko collects, they will make a donation as well.

In a statement on their Instagram page, the podcast had the following statement:

"In honouring the Gaudreau competitive spirit & celebrating the blessing of the Gaudreau Family and the friends of both Matthew & Johnny Gaudreau, we are happy to announce that this coming NHL Season, we are going to make monthly donations to the Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk. These donations will be starting in the regular season and goes throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well by supporting the on-ice performances from Brady & Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan, Zach Werenski, and Erik Gudbranson."

"For every goal and assist by Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan, Zach Werenski, and Erik Gudbranson get this season and playoffs, we will donate $20 towards the Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk."

"Sarah & Erik Gudbranson have such incredible hearts. The special connection the Gudbranson family and the Gaudreau family have is special to see, and that connection has helped create healing and love for others in this world."

There have been countless charity events in the brothers' names in the last year. From 5K's, to golf outings, and everything in between, the hockey universe continues to carry on the legacy of the Gaudreau's and their charitable mindset.

The John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation was established by the widows of the brothers, Meredith and Madeline, and can always be a great place to donate if you choose to.

One thing is for sure; NO ONE is going to let the memories of the Gaudreau Brothers go. We here at THN Columbus will always talk about the different charity events or donation places for the Gaudreau's.

