REPORT: Blue Jackets Trading for Ivan Fedotov?

Insider Elliotte Friedman is dropping bombs early on a Sunday morning. He is reporting that the Columbus Blue Jackets will be trading for 28-year-old Ivan Fedotov.

Fedotov was drafted in the 7th round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Fedotov has appeared in 29 games for the Flyers, going 6-14-5 with a SV% of .874.

Ivan Fedotov is signed to a 2-year, $6,550,000 contract with a cap hit of $3,275,000 per season. His contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season and then will be a UFA.

Per Chris Johnson, "Fedotov carries a $3.275M cap hit but is owed just $775,000 in actual salary this season."

Flyers getting a 2026 6th-round pick back from Columbus for Fedotov. No salary retention will be involved.

Don Waddell on the acquisition of Fedotov: "Ivan has great size, is athletic for a big goaltender and will provide our club with additional depth at the position. That has been a priority for us during the offseason and this trade accomplishes that."

This trade would more than likely be a two-way deal to give the Cleveland Monsters some depth at the position, and as well as provide a back-up for Elvis and Jet Greaves.

Stay tuned for more info to follow.

