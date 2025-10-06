The Columbus Blue Jackets Opening Night Roster Is Set

Say hello to the 2025-26 edition of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
With the news today that Don Waddell didn't make any waiver claims, and Ivan Fedotov has been loaned to the Monsters, the opening night roster for the Columbus Blue Jackets is set.
Here's what is looking like.
Forwards - 13
Defense - 7
Goalies - 2
The season kicks off this Thursday in Nashville against the Predators at Bridgestone Arena. This is going to be an interesting season, and if the Jackets can stay healthy, they should have a decent year.
There are so many questions that need to be answered.
Stay tuned!
