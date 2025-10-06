The Columbus Blue Jackets Opening Night Roster Is Set

Say hello to the 2025-26 edition of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With the news today that Don Waddell didn't make any waiver claims, and Ivan Fedotov has been loaned to the Monsters, the opening night roster for the Columbus Blue Jackets is set.

Here's what is looking like.

Forwards - 13

Zach Aston-Reese

Charlie Coyle

Adam Fantilli

Boone Jenner

Kent Johnson

Isac Lundestrom

Sean Monahan

Cole Sillinger

Dmitri Voronkov

Miles Wood

Yegor Chinakhov

Kirill Marchenko

Mathieu Olivier

Defense - 7

Jake Christiansen

Dante Fabbro

Erik Gudbranson

Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov

Damon Severson

Zach Werenski

Goalies - 2

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

The season kicks off this Thursday in Nashville against the Predators at Bridgestone Arena. This is going to be an interesting season, and if the Jackets can stay healthy, they should have a decent year.

There are so many questions that need to be answered.

How will the goalies perform? Can they keep up the scoring? Will the defense step up and play better than they have for the last few years?

Stay tuned!

Let us know what you think below.

