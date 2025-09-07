The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

From Ex-players to current players and everything in between, we've got you covered.

42 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #42

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 42 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today we look at the history of jersey #42.

Kevyn Adams - 2000-01 - Adams was drafted 25th overall in the 1993 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins.

Adams was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2000 NHL expansion draft. He would Adams would score 22 points in 66 games with the Blue Jackets before being traded at the trade deadline to the Florida Panthers alongside a 4th round pick in the 2001 NHL entry draft in exchange for Ray Whitney and future considerations.

Although it felt like Adams played in Columbus for a long time, his stay was very short, and CBJ fans at the time were not happy about the trade initially. But when Ray Whitney stepped into Nationwide Arena, that all changed.

Adams went on to play until the 2008-09 season. In January of 2009, Adams retired from the league and became a player agent. He was hired by the Buffalo Sabres as a Development Coach in 2009 and has held various positions, including Assistant. Coach, Director, Youth Hockey Supervisor, Vice President, and Sr. VP of Business Administration. On June 16, 2020, however, he was promoted to the big job of General Manager of the Sabres, where he still holds that position today. He is, however, on the hot seat, as the Sabres haven't made the playoffs since 2011.

From The Archive: Meet A Mascot - Stinger

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

STINGER, AT 6-FOOT-9, is an oversized yellow jacket wasp who gets his green coloring from a combination of the natural bee yellow and the blue of the coats worn by Union soldiers from the Buckeye State during the Civil War (from whom Columbus draws its nickname.)

He was unveiled to the public in 1998 and appeared on a uniform shoulder patch from Columbus’ first season in 2000 through to the end of 2002-03. He’s also been featured on a goalie mask, when Keith Kinkaid donned a depiction of Stinger on his lid during his brief stint in central Ohio last season.

41 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #41

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 41 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today we look at the history of jersey #41.

Ben Simon - 2005-06 - Simon was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1997 NHL Draft.

Simon, a native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, played 13 games for Columbus during the 2005-06 season. He totaled zero points. He left for Europe and played one season in the EIHL in England. He retired in 2011.

Simon moved into coaching almost immediately after retiring. His first head coaching job was for the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2013-14 for one season. He spent 5 years as the Head Coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. He has been an assistant for the Iowa Wild for the last two seasons.

Former Blue Jackets Forward Still Looking For New Team

Now that the calendar has flipped to September, it means hockey is back. With that, there are still a handful of players looking for work. Some of the top names include Jack Roslovic, Robby Fabbri, and Matt Grzelcyk, but there is one forward who stands out. That is former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson, who is still searching for a team willing to give him a chance.

After spending last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Atkinson was left unsigned on July 1, making him an unrestricted free agent. Unfortunately, his time with the Lightning didn’t end well. He was placed on waivers just before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, and after clearing, he was frequently called up and reassigned back to the AHL.

40 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #40

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 40 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today we look at the history of jersey #40.

Jared Boll - 2007-16 - Boll was drafted in the 4th round of the 2005 NHL Draft.

Boll played in 518 games for the CBJ and totaled 62 points. He is #1 all-time in CBJ history with 1,195 and has 154 fights to his name.

Jared Boll was a big man in his playing days. Standing 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, there weren’t too many who would willingly step up to Boll. He was an old-school enforcer who would not hesitate to stand up for his teammates and take one on the chin if necessary. In his career, he fought the St Louis Blues more than any other team. He had four seasons where he had fight totals over 20 and there were a few seasons that were 15+. His most common opponent was Krys Bach (5), and he fought the likes of Paul Bissonnette (4), George Parros (4), and Clayton Stoner. Boll is the best enforcer the CBJ has ever had.

After retiring from the Anaheim Ducks, Boll returned to Columbus, where he is now an assistant coach.

39 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #39

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 39 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #39.

Greg Moore - 2009-10 - Moore was drafted in the 5th round of the 2003 NHL Draft.

Moore played four games for the Jackets during the 09-10 season and had zero points. On March 1, 2010, Moore was traded by the Islanders to the Columbus Blue Jackets. After signing with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010, he was traded back to Columbus on February 28, 2011.

He left for Europe in 2011 and would play in Germany and Czechia until he retired in 2015. He went into coaching immediately, retiring. He has coached at various levels for the United States Development Team and is currently the Head Coach for the U.S. National U-17 Team. He's also been a head coach for the USHL's Chicago Steel, and three seasons for the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Blue Jackets Announce Fan Events For 25th Anniversary Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced a series of fan events and community givebacks as part of their 25th anniversary season.

Fans can take part in bidding for the Blue Jackets Foundation’s annual Golf Classic silent auction. Items include a lunch with the organization’s leadership group, headlined by Boone Jenner, a “GM for the Day” experience with general manager Don Waddell, and a behind-the-scenes game night experience with play-by-play announcer Steve Mears.

38 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: Boone Jenner

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 38 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the captain of the Blue Jackets - Boone Jenner

It’s hard to believe Boone Jenner has been around since 2013. Seems like only yesterday he made his NHL debut for Columbus, but even back then, people knew he was going to be the captain of this team. On October 12, 2021, Jenner was named the 7th Captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He began his captaincy just a few days before the start of the 21-22 season. Jenner was born to lead and shows it. He's not a screamer on the bench, he's not overly dramatic, but his teammates listen to him and gets respect from players around the league.

Columbus Clippers Wear Special Blue Jackets Jersey In Triple-A Baseball Game

Last night, the Cleveland Guardians' Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers, wore special Columbus Blue Jackets jerseys for a special CBJ Season Ticket Holder Event.

While wearing the Blue Jackets-style uniforms, the Clippers battled back through eight innings to take the lead. Unfortunately, they gave it up and headed into the ninth tied. That set the stage for a perfect finish to a night honoring the Blue Jackets.

37 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #37

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 37 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #37.

Mattias Timander - 2001-02 - Timander was drafted in the 9th round of the 1992 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins.

Timander was taken by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2000 NHL Expansion Draft. After playing for the Jackets during their first two years of existence, he was traded to the New York Islanders in 2002. He finished his CBJ career by playing in 154 games and totaling 22 points.

When the lock out of 2004-05 happened, Timander left for his home country of Sweden, where he played until he retired in May of 2013.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced from Jeff Marek suggesting that the Dallas Stars were one of the teams interested in Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Mathieu Olivier if he had hit the open market.

