The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets' Werenski Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

Werenski explodes for eight points in four games, climbing the Blue Jackets' all-time scoring list. NHL's Second Star shines.

The NHL has released their three stars of the week and to no surprise Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski was named as the Second Star of the week.

Werenski was joined by Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson who was named the First Star and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini who was named Third Star.

Blue Jackets Sign Veteran Defenseman Brendan Smith

The Blue Jackets have announced the signing of veteran defenseman Brendan Smith to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. Smith will join the CBJ on Tuesday, per GM Don Waddell.

Defenseman Dysin Mayo Sent Back To Cleveland

Columbus recalled Mayo on October 30th.

Per the Blue Jackets Roster report, Defenseman Dysin Mayo, who was recalled by Columbus on October 30th, has been sent back to Cleveland.

Mayo played in one game on November 5th against Calgary. He played 7:33 of ice time, took three shots, and was a minus-1.

Dean Evason Gives Injury Updates

The Jackets have lost 35 man-games to injury

Kirill Marchenko - Seeing a doctor today about an injury John Davidson called "a muscle injury." It isn't expected to be serious according to Davidson. Evason said he's seeing a doctor today.

Mathieu Olivier - Left last night's game and looked to be in discomfort. He was ruled out soon after. Evason said Olivier is also seeing a doctor. It's believed to be an upper body injury.

Boone Jenner - Suffered an injury last week. It was originally reported that he'd miss 4-5 weeks, but he is skating and Don Waddell told NHL Radio late last week that he'd be back a lot sooner.

Erik Gudbranson - Has missed the last 15 games and is on IR. Evason says he is skating and could be nearing a return.

Blue Jackets' Brendan Smith To Make Debut Against Maple Leafs

Veteran defenseman Brendan Smith, cut in preseason, faces his hometown Maple Leafs in his Blue Jackets debut tomorrow.

According to reports, newly signed Brendan Smith is set to make his Columbus Blue Jackets debut tomorrow night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Smith, 36, signed with the club yesterday after being cut by them in preseason from a professional tryout. The contract is a one-year, two-deal, worth $800,000.

Blue Jackets' Luca Pinelli Makes NHL Debut Against Maple Leafs

Hometown hero Luca Pinelli steps onto the NHL ice for his highly anticipated debut against the Maple Leafs tonight.

Columbus Blue Jackets' rookie Luca Pinelli is set to make his NHL debut tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pinelli, 20, is a native of Stoney Creek, Ontario has an awesome opportunity to play his NHL debut against the team that he grew up watching.

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Blue Jackets fought hard but fell in OT. Hear directly from players and coaches on the thrilling matchup and what's next.

Zach Werenski:

Not pleased that they lost the point

Team is sick of blowing leads and losing in OT

No time to dwell on the loss, need to move forward

Praised Woll for his effort

Team needs to work on getting a bigger cushion heading into the third

Felt the team's process is good

Liked Pinelli's confidence

Waddell Provides Update On Blue Jackets' Jenner & Fantilli

Contract talks for key Blue Jackets Boone Jenner and Adam Fantilli are on hold until February. Waddell confirms mutual desire to reach agreements.

“I’ve talked to both representations from both players (Fantilli and Jenner), along with some other not only free agents but restricted to guys and, you know, pretty much we’ve all agreed let’s play to the Olympic break. There’s no big rush, you know, from any end."

Initially, Minnesota and Columbus had talked about working together to maximize the talent both could land. According to that year’s rules, if a team lost a goalie in the draft, for example, it couldn’t lose a defenseman. And if a team lost a defenseman, it couldn’t lose another. So if the Blue Jackets wanted a certain blueliner from Pittsburgh, they could have told the Wild not to take a Penguins goalie ahead of time.

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Players and coaches weigh in as the Blue Jackets once again falter in overtime against the Penguins, fueling season-long concerns.

Sean Monahan:

Tough to handle losing like that "losing sucks"

When you go into the third with a lead, they need to find a way to bring it home

Believes it is on those in the room to figure it out

Felt the team didn't react well to the Penguins' early third period goal

Team needs to do the little things to keep the puck out of their net

Mentioned that their mindset should be, every time you step on the ice, you play to win the game

Columbus Blue Jackets (25 pts) vs. Washington Capitals (24 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 21-27-1-10 all-time, and 10-14-1-4 on the road vs. Washington.

Blue Jackets Lose Werenski & Olivier To Injury, Game to Capitals

The Blue Jackets record now sits at 11-9-3 with 25 points.

Denton Mateychuk(5) scored the only goal for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins got shelled in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

This one was hideous. There's no other way to put it. Burn the tape.

Columbus Blue Jackets (25 pts) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (21 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 23-20-1 all-time, and 10-11-0 at home vs. Toronto.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Today's Game vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home tonight to play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Blue Jackets Blow Late Lead; Lose To Toronto In OT

The Blue Jackets are now 11-9-4 and have 26 points.

Zach Werenski(8) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves was phenomenal in a 2-1 OT loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Stop me if you've heard this one before. The Blue Jackets blew a late third-period lead and then lost the game in overtime. This feels like a Groundhogs Day scene starring Bill Murray, except we are all Bill Murray.

Columbus Blue Jackets (26 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 19-30-9 all-time, and 13-11-4 at home vs. Pittsburgh.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Today's Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home tonight to play the Pittsburgh Penguins

Blue Jackets Blow Two Goal, Third Period Lead; Lose To Pittsburgh In OT

The Blue Jackets record is now 11-9-5 with 27 points.

Sean Monahan(3), Brendan Gaunce(1), and Zach Werenski(9) provided the offense for Columbus is a losing cause, while Jet Greaves could only stop 20 of 24 Penguins shots.

No, you're not imagining things. The Jackets did, in fact, blow yet another two-goal third-period lead.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils.

