The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced more cuts to their training camp roster. Yesterday, the cut more than a dozen players and now, not even 24 hours later they have made more.

The training camp roster was at 38 players, consisting of 22 forwards, 12 defensemen, and four goaltenders. After today's cuts it now sits at 25, with 13 players getting re-assigned.

Blue Jackets Announce More Cuts To Training Camp Roster

The training camp roster was at 38 players, consisting of 22 forwards, 12 defensemen, and four goaltenders. After today's cuts it now sits at 25, with 13 players getting re-assigned.

Dean Kukan - 2015-2022 - Kukan is undrafted out of Volketswil, Switzerland.

Dean Kukan made his NHL debut in March of 2016 after playing the majority of the season with the Lake Erie Monsters. After playing in 8 games near the end of the season, he was sent back to Lake Erie and would help the Monsters win their first-ever Calder Cup. He had 5 points in 17 playoff games.

Kukan would bounce up and down between Columbus and Cleveland until 2022. He would play a total of 153 games for the CBJ and total 30 points. Where he excelled was in the minors, though. He played in 142 games for Lake Erie/Cleveland and totaled 59 points as a fairly skilled two-way defenseman.

After the 2022 season, Kukan made the decision to return to Europe. He returned to his home country of Switzerland to play for his original club, the ZSC Lions, on a five-year contract.

Kukan is also routinely chosen to represent the Swiss in international competitions. He played in the 2025 IIHF Worlds where he scored 9 points in 10 games.

14 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #14

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 14 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #14.

“It could go down as maybe the last goal ever on Fleury. I guess I could say I have it. It’s definitely a moment I’ll never forget. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a building that loud before. It was really electric. It was cool. I think maybe I’ll get booed every time I come here now, I don’t know.”

Blue Jackets' Prospect Accomplishes Memorable Feat Against Penguins

A hockey player gets the chance to accomplish many things over their career. Their first goal, first game, first fight, making the playoffs, and winning the Stanley Cup are among the biggest accomplishments. However, for Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Del Bel Belluz, he can also add scoring on future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury for the final time.

According to Russian Hockey Insider Artur Khairullin, Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL has listed Babcock as a candidate for their head coaching job. Ak Bars, which is based in Kazan, Russia, is located 519 miles east of Moscow.

Mike Babcock Returning To Coaching?

One of the most controversial coaches in hockey might be looking for a comeback.

Johnny Gaudreau - 2023-2024 - Drafted by Calgary in 2011.

After signing with the Blue Jackets on July 13th, 2022, Gaudreau would play 161 games in two seasons with Columbus. He scored 33 goals and total 134 points.

The Blue Jackets and their fans were robbed of many more years of Johnny Hockey excellence on August 29th, 2024. The death of Johnny Gaudreau shook not only Columbus, but it also shook the entire hockey-loving world.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, and fans around the world refuse to let the memories of Johnny and Mathew Gaudreau be forgotten. For the last year, there have been countless charity events for different foundations and organizations all around North America.

Love Live Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

13 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #13

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 13 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #13.

During his playing career, Carter spent his summers in Los Angeles, exploring the entertainment and business industries. Meeting Priority Records founder Bryan Turner influenced Carter to start his own record label, Big Up Entertainment.

From The Archive: Can't Stop, Won't Stop

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Jiří Novotný - 2008-2009 - Drafted by Buffalo in 2001.

Novotný played 107 games for the Jackets and had 29 points. He never played another NHL game and left for Europe where he played until 2023.

Novotný spent time in Russia, Czechia, and Switzerland until he retired. He is now the Sports Manager for HC Motor České Budějovice.

Elite Prospects said about Novotný "Novotný is a center with a sound two-way game. With good vision and passing ability, he is more of a playmaker than a shooter. Handles the puck and skates well, too. Can kill penalties and win faceoffs."

12 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #12

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 12 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #12.

Dylan Gambrell, who played 54 games for Cleveland last season, has signed a PTO with the Milwaukee Admirals. He was on a PTO with the Nashville Predators for training camp.

Two Former Monsters Earn PTO's With AHL Teams

Two former Cleveland Monsters have joined AHL teams on PTOs.

During the fight, both players landed some big punches. Gudbranson was able to catch Wilson with a few uppercuts, but ultimately Wilson scored the takedown after 30-40 seconds. Nevertheless, it was a fight that answered the bell on a questionable hit. Both players seemed to agree and had a good tilt that energized the crowd.

Erik Gudbranson & Tom Wilson Square Off In Heavyweight Bout

Last night, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals squared off in a preseason matchup that saw the Capitals win 4-3. This game, much like most of the NHL preseason, had a fight. However, this fight included two heavyweights that can hold their own. Here’s what happened.

Per Khairullin, "Defenseman Christián Jaroš, whom Columbus placed on waivers to terminate his contract, will continue his career at Spartak." Jaroš and the Blue Jackets mutually agreed to him being places on waivers just today.

Former Blue Jacket Christián Jaroš Rumored To Be Signing In Europe

Well, it didn't take long for Christián Jaroš to get a job.

Kevin Dineen - 2001-2003 - Drafted by Hartford in 1982.

A CBJ Original, Dineen played 129 games for the Jackets and had 29 points in the early days of the franchise. He appeared in only four games in the 2002–03 season with Columbus, and on November 5, 2002, he retired from playing. In 1188 career games, Dineen recorded 355 goals and 760 points while registering 2229 penalty minutes.

After retiring, he joined the Blue Jackets front office as a Pro Scout and later as an assistant. General Manager. He was the head coach of the AHL's Portland Pirates for six seasons before being hired as the head coach of the Florida Panthers. After two and a half seasons in Florida, he was fired and hired as an assistant by the Chicago Blackhawks. He has since been a head coach for the San Diego Gulls and the Utica Comets of the AHL. After starting the 24-25 season 0-8-0-1, Dineen was fired on November 6th, 2024.

11 Days Until Opening Nights At NWA: The History Of Jersey #11

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 11 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #11.

Per the NHL, Werenski is looking to become just the seventh U.S.-born defenseman in NHL history with three career 20-goal seasons. He'd join Phil Housley (7x), Reed Larson (6x), Brian Leetch (5x), Gary Suter (3x), Al Iafrate (3x), and Mark Howe (3x) as the only ones to do so to date.

Zach Werenski Looking To Join Another Elite Group Of American Defensemen

Zach Werenski is an absolute superstar, but people in Columbus already knew that. Most experts around the league knew this as well and knew it was only a matter of time before he popped off.

Kris Russell - 2009-2012 - Drafted by Columbus in 2005.

Russell played 288 games in Columbus and had 79 points. He was traded to the St. Louis Blues on November 11, 2011, in exchange for Nikita Nikitin.

He went on to play 912 NHL games and total 254 points. After playing 6 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Russell retired in 2022

10 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #10

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 10 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #10.

Chris Johnson of TSN has reported that the Minnesota Wild have claimed Daemon Hunt off the waiver wire from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Jackets were hoping he'd clear so he could return to Cleveland, but sadly, that didn't happen.

Blue Jackets Lose Daemon Hunt To Waivers

Hunt was placed on waivers yesterday and the Blue Jackets were hoping he'd clear so he could return to Cleveland, but sadly, that didn't happen.

David Výborný was drafted in 1993 by the Edmonton Oilers but never played a single game for them. When he did come to North America, he played in 76 games for the Cape Breton Oilers of the AHL. He showed his flash by scoring 23 goals and grabbing 61 points. After one season in the AHL, Výborný headed back to Europe until 2000.

9 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: David Výborný

In 2000, Výborný signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets and became a CBJ Original. He played 8 seasons in Columbus and played in 557 games. He scored 155 goals and totaled 417 points. He was a fan favorite and was a consistent scorer for the Jackets. After the 2007-08 season, Výborný left Columbus and signed with the Edmonton Oilers. He played one season in Edmonton before returning to Europe where he played until 2015.

“I think that we've got a pretty undercover breakout guy this year, Jet Greaves, Columbus. And now he's the best performing goalie over the last three years in adjusted save percentage.”

NHL Analyst Believes Greaves Is A Breakout Candidate This Season

Recently on an episode of Real Kyper and Bourne on Sportsnet , they had NHL analyst Steve Valiquette on the show, who specializes in goalies.

