The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Geoff Sanderson - 2001-2006 - Drafted by Hartford in 1990.

Sanderson played 268 games as a Jacket and had 168 points. In the franchise's first season, he dazzled the NWA crowds when he scored 30 goals and had 56 points. Sanderson was a very good player for the Blue Jackets and brought some excitement to a fledgling franchise desperate to win some games. He's the only player in CBJ history to score 4 goals in a single game and was the first player in franchise history to have 5 points in a game.

He retired in 2008 after playing 1100 games and totaling 700 points. Last season, he was a pro scout for the New Jersey Devils.

His son Jake is now a star defenseman for the Ottawa Senators.

8 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #8

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 8 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #8.

Blue Jackets Should Consider Taking Advantage Of Waivers

As we get closer to the start of the NHL season, waiver activity is picking up as teams finalize their opening night rosters.

John Moore - 2011 - Drafted by Columbus in 2009.

Moore only played 86 games in Columbus and had 8 points. On April 3, 2013, Moore was included in the Derick Brassard deal with the New York Rangers that brought Marián Gáborík to Columbus.

He last played for the Anaheim Ducks.

On March 19, 2022, Moore was involved in a trade that sent him to the Anaheim Ducks along with Urho Vaakanainen in exchange for Hampus Lindholm. The Ducks then attempted to trade both Moore and the rest of Ryan Kesler's contract to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Evgenii Dadonov and a conditional second-round pick at the NHL trade deadline on March 21, 2022. However, the deal was disputed due to a no-trade clause in Dadonov's contract. On March 23, the NHL officially cancelled the trade; therefore, Moore remained in the Ducks' organization.

7 Days Left Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #7

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 7 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #7.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they loaned goalie Ivan Fedotov to the Cleveland Monsters. He is with the Monsters and practicing today.

Columbus Loans Ivan Fedotov To Cleveland

Blue Jackets Could Target Penguins' Bryan Rust In Potential Trade

With the 2025-26 NHL season just around the corner, teams are preparing for opening night and getting their rosters set for the 5:00 p.m. deadline.

With the news today that Don Waddell didn't make any waiver claims, and Ivan Fedotov has been loaned to the Monsters, the opening night roster for the Columbus Blue Jackets is set.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Opening Night Roster Is Set

Say hello to the 2025-26 edition of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Nolan Lalonde, the unsigned free agent from Kingston, Ontario, will be making his pro debut in the ECHL. Per Mark Monroe, sportswriter for the Toledo Blade, Lalonde will be assigned to the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL.

Nolan Lalonde Assigned To ECHL

Who will win the Hart Trophy?

Jason - Auston Matthews has a comeback year and scores 70 goals.

Spencer - Connor McDavid wins it.

Who will win the Art Ross?

Jason - Connor McDavid will take his top spot back as the league's top point getter.

Spencer - Connor McDavid, it’s hard to bet against him.

THN Columbus: 32 Predictions For The 25-26 NHL Season

With the 24-25 season starting today, The Hockey News Columbus is going to take a shot at some predictions. Spencer Lazary and I are going to do our best.

Ron Hainsey - 2006-2008 - Drafted by the Montréal Canadiens in 2000.

Hainsey played 213 games with the Jackets and totaled 83 points.

After retiring in 2021 and playing 1,132 games, he now works for the NHLPA where he is the Assistant Executive Director.

Hainsey is Actor Michael Madsen's doppelgänger.

6 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #6

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 6 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #6. There haven't been too many players donning the 6 in Union Blue.

Former Blue Jackets Suiting Up For Other Teams In 2025-26

The 2025-26 season is here.

Aaron Johnson - 2012 - Drafted by Columbus in the 3rd round of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft.

Johnson played 172 games for the Jackets over two stints. Scouts said of Johnson was "A puck-moving defenseman, Johnson is a very good skater. Has good offensive instincts and can quarterback the power play. Can play a tough and physical game. Needs to improve his play in his own end."

During his time with Columbus, he also spent three years with the AHL Syracuse Crunch, where he had 73 points in those three seasons.

In 2016, he left North America and signed on with Adler Mannheim of the DEL in Germany. He then left for England, where he played for the Sheffield Steelers of the EIHL. In 2021, he became a Player-Asst. Coach for a season. He came back home to Columbus in 2021 and joined the Jackets as a Team Consultant. Last season, he was the Team Relations Specialist for the Jackets.

5 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #5

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 5 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at everyone's favorite number - Jersey #5.

Former Blue Jacket forward Kevin Labanc has signed with the Shanghai Dragons the club has announced. Former Blue Jacket Adam Clendening is on the team, and it's coached by former CBJ HC Gerard Gallant.

Former Blue Jackets Forward Kevin Labanc Signing In Russia

Personally, I think the Hurricanes do what Washington did last year and run away and hide in the Metro. The Capitals rode the Ovechkin wave last year, but this year, I feel like they will take a slight step back. As long as they have Ovi, he will push that team to be as good as they can.

2025-26 Metro Division Standings Predictions

Well, it's here. The 2025-26 season has officially kicked off. This year's version of the Metropolitan Division has people all over wondering how it will shake out. Some people think the Metro is the weakest it's ever been, while some people think it'll be ultra-competitive despite the apparent weaknesses.

Evason told reporters that forward Yegor Chinakhov will be a healthy scratch on Thursday. He mentioned that he met with Chinakhov to go over everything and make sure they’re on the same page.

Blue Jackets’ Chinakhov Expected To Be A Healthy Scratch On Opening Night

The Columbus Blue Jackets are gearing up for their first game of the 2025-26 season tomorrow against the Nashville Predators. Today, head coach Dean Evason met with the media and shared some insight on what the opening night lineup will look like.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Cam Atkinson have formally announced that the forward will retire from the NHL on Thursday, October 16. He will sign a one-day contract with Columbus and thus end his NHL career.

Cam Atkinson To Officially Retire As A Blue Jacket

The Monsters have named Brendan Gaunce, who served as the captain during the 2023-24 season, as team captain once again.

They have also named forwards Hudson Fasching and Owen Sillinger as well as defensemen Dysin Mayo as the team's assistant captain.

Cleveland Monster's 2025-26 Leadership Group Named

The Cleveland Monster's have announced their leadership group for 2025-26 AHL season.

The Edmonton Oilers announced that they have signed former CBJ forward Jack Roslovic to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. The deal comes virtually at the last second before the season starts.

Former Blue Jacket Forward Jack Roslovic Signs With Edmonton

The Cleveland Monsters have announced that they've signed defenseman Will Butcher to a one-year AHL contract. Butcher has played 275 career NHL games.

Cleveland Monsters Sign Defenseman Will Butcher

Lyle Odelein - 2001-2002 - Drafted by Montreal in 1986.

The first-ever Captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Odelein played 146 games and had 33 points. He retired in 2006 as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

4 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #4

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 4 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Jersey #4 is one of the more popular numbers to be worn.

Jordan Leopold - 2015 - Drafted by Anaheim in 1999.

Leopold played 18 games for Columbus after being traded from the St. Louis Blues on November 15, 2014. On March 2, 2015, he was dealt again, this time to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Justin Falk. He retired after the 2015 season.

He has been an assistant coach for Andover High in Minnesota for the past couple of years.

3 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #3

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 3 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Jersey #3 is one of the more popular numbers to be worn.

Kris Russell - 2008 - Drafted by Columbus in 2005.

Russell played 288 games in Columbus and had 79 points. He was traded to the St. Louis Blues on November 11, 2011, in exchange for Nikita Nikitin.

He went on to play 912 NHL games and total 254 points. After playing 6 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Russell retired in 2022.

2 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #2

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 2 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena.

Blue Jackets Honouring Moments In Franchise History Through Puck Sculptures

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they are honouring memorable moments in franchise history through puck sculptures.

