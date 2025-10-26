The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

From Ex-players to current players, game previews/recaps, and everything in between, we've got you covered.

NEWS

Blue Jackets Recall Dysin Mayo From Cleveland

The Blue Jackets have announced that they've recalled defenseman Dysin Mayo from the Cleveland Monsters today. The recall comes on the heels of an Erik Gudbranson injury he suffered against the Minnesota Wild.

Mayo has appeared in four games for the Monsters this season. He has two assists and four PIMs.

Mayo was signed for just this reason - Experience. He has 82 NHL games under his belt and has 12 points.

Blue Jackets Stats Update Through 5 Games

The 2024-25 Blue Jackets season started like most seasons have - With losses. The NHL didn't do the Jackets any favors by starting them on the road against a team they flat-out cannot beat. Regardless of all that, the games must be played. So, let's take a quick look at the stats through the first 5 games of the season.

News From The Cannon City: Mayo Recalled, Wood’s Eye Injury & More

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a shaky start to the 2025-26 season. They’ve played well at times but struggled in key moments, and that’s cost them games. After bouncing back against the Tampa Bay Lightning, though, the vibes are high in the dressing room again.

Cleveland Monsters Sign Chongmin Lee

The Cleveland Monsters have announced that they've signed forward Chongmin Lee to a one-year, two-way contract today. The deal will allow him to go from the AHL to ECHL and back.

A 5’11”, 187 lb. right-shooting native of Seoul, South Korea, Lee, 26, supplied 22-34-56 with 38 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 63 career ECHL appearances, all for Bloomington, spanning parts of the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. In 33 career appearances for HL Anyang in the Asia League spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-25, Lee registered 19-28-47 with 16 penalty minutes and a +49 rating and helped claim the 2023-24 Asia League Championship.

On This Day 10 Years Ago: The Blue Jackets Hired John Tortorella

On this day 10 years ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets hired John Tortorella as their head coach.

Columbus went 50-24-8, finished third, and made the playoffs. Tortorella was the coach of the club when they had the infamous sweep during the 2019 playoffs against the Lightning. Over his time with the Blue Jackets, he had a coaching record of 227-166-54 for 508 total points and a .568 points percentage in 447 games.

That stands as the second-highest win total of his career, behind his time with the Lightning (239). After his run with the Blue Jackets ended in 2020-21, he went on to coach the Philadelphia Flyers for three seasons before being relieved of his duties in 2024-25.

Blue Jackets Assigned Dysin Mayo To Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned defensemen <a href="https://x.com/BlueJacketsNHL/status/1981008893921878373">Dysin Mayo to the Cleveland Monsters</a>.

Mayo, 29, has played in 82 games at the NHL level with the Arizona Coyotes and has scored 12 points. However, he has yet to make it back to the NHL and play again since 2022-23.

This season with the Monsters, he had played in four games and recorded two assists. At the AHL level, he has done better than he has in the NHL. In 430 AHL games, he has scored 29 goals and 70 assists for 99 points.

Overreacting To And Overanalyzing The Metro Standings As Of 10/23

Historically, the Metropolitan Division has been a meat grinder. Will this year be any different?

It seems like yesterday that we were in the summer and discussing the Blue Jackets plans for the 2025-26 season. Now, all of the sudden, we're three weeks into the year.

The predictions for the Metro were all over the place. Many had the usual suspects like the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals at the top, so where are they after three weeks? Let's take a look.

Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko Off To Red-Hot Start

Stop me, if you have heard this before.

In the first six games of the season, he has scored five goals and two assists for seven points. That includes a five-game point streak and two game winning-goals.

There have been times in the game, where he looks very dominant. Almost like he takes over the entire game, and the opposition can't stop him. He just plays so well, it is incredible to watch.

From THN's Archive: Metro Division Goaltending Future

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

The Blue Jackets have a history of shocking at the draft, and while taking PYOTR ANDREYANOV, 18, in the first round this summer wasn’t earth-shaking, it was eyebrow-raising. The early returns have been nice, however. Andreyanov, who does not have NHL size at six-foot, nonetheless has been excellent for CSKA Moscow’s minor-league team. Calm, quick and aggressive, Andreyanov was stonewalling Russia’s version of the AHL early in the new season. Caution, though: his contract back home runs until 2030.

From THN's Archive: Pointing North

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a difficult time transitioning to the Jets last season. But with the culture shock finally out of the way, he has righted the ship in 2021-22 and looks to, once again, be showing his dominant potential

It wasn’t just the frosty air of the Winnipeg winter seizing his lungs. When he was on the ice, competing in NHL games, doing the thing he’d done better than anything else his whole life, he suddenly struggled to keep up. It alarmed him.

Elvis Merzļikins Moves Past Steve Mason In Career Wins

The much-criticized Elvis Merzļikins has played very well this season.

With the stoning of Pittsburgh Penguins legend Evgeni Malkin last night in the shootout, goalie Elvis Merzļikins' has moved past Steve Mason into second place on the all-time wins list in Columbus Blue Jackets history with 97.

In his career, Elvis is 97-101-35. Ahead of him is future Hall of Famer Sergei Bobrovsky, who sits with a very uncatchable 213 wins. Yes, anything is possible, but not this one.

From THN's Archive: Jackets Must Show, Not Tell

Eight years of promises, yet the Columbus Blue Jackets still haven't played meaningful hockey. Can new management finally deliver on-ice results?

THERE ARE TWO TYPES OF people in the world: those who love the blossom and those who love the bloom; those enthralled by the process and those enamored with the processed; those who get their kicks watching the means to an end and those who prefer the end itself.

GAME PREVIEWS/RECAPS

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Welcome to another edition to of Cannon City Quotables.

Columbus Blue Jackets (4 pts) vs. Dallas Stars (6 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 33-36-0-7 all-time, and 15-20-0-2 on the road vs. the Stars.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Dallas Stars

The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Dallas to take on the Stars tonight.

Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Washington Capitals (10 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 21-26-1-10, and 11-12-0-6 at home all-time against the Caps.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Washington Capitals

The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the Washington Capitals into Nationwide Arena Tonight.

Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 18-30-0-9, and 5-19-0-5 on the road all-time against the Pens.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Columbus Blue Jackets travel to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins for the first time this season.

