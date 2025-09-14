The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

From Ex-players to current players and everything in between, we've got you covered.

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

37 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #37

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 37 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #37.

Sean Collins - 2015 - Collins was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets 7th round of the 2008 NHL Draft.

After Collins left Cornell University, he would spend the next three seasons playing for the AHL's Springfield Falcons. He got called up by Columbus a few times, totaling 19 games and three points.

On July 1, 2015, Collins left the Blue Jackets as a free agent and signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals.

In 2016, Collins left for Europe, where he's played ever since. He's played in the KHL, DEL, LIIGA, Switzerland, and the last three seasons in Austria. He is signed on to play his third season for Black Wings Linz in the ICEHL in Austria.

Former Blue Jackets Forward Signs PTO With Hurricanes

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman , former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kevin Labanc has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Carolina Hurricanes.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kevin Labanc has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Labanc, 29, didn’t have the strongest season with the Blue Jackets last year. In 34 games, he recorded two goals and 10 assists. In February, he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season.

36 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #36

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 36 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #36.

Jonathan Marchessault - 2013 - Marchessault was undrafted out of Cap-Rouge, Quebec.

Marchessault signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets just before the 2012-13 season, where he played just two games. He spent the rest of his time playing for the Springfield Falcons of the AHL, where he had 67 points in 74 games.

On March 5, 2014, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning, ending his time with Columbus. He would finally get his shot when he signed with the Florida Panthers in 2016. But after just one season, they chose to expose him in the 2017 expansion draft, where the newly formed Vegas Golden Knights would scoop him. He played the next seven seasons for Vegas, scoring 192 goals and totaling 417 points.

He left for the Nashville Predators in 2024, signing a five-year, $27.5 million contract.

35 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #35

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 35 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #35.

Martin Prusek - 2006 - Prusek was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the 6th round of the 1999 NHL Draft.

Prusek played in 9 games for Columbus during the 05-06 season and had a record of 3-3. He also played 23 games for the Syracuse Crunch that year.

He returned to Europe after his time with Columbus, where he would play in Russia and Czechia until he retired in 2011. He moved directly into coaching, where he has been a goaltending coach in Czechia with various age levels ever since.

Blue Jackets Prospect To Miss Time Due To Shoulder Surgery

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline has reported that CBJ defensive prospect Luca Marrelli, will miss the first two months of the season. Marrelli apparently had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum suffered last season.

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline has reported that CBJ defensive prospect Luca Marrelli will miss the first two months of the season. Marrelli apparently had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum suffered last season.

Marrelli had the surgery in the offseason.

From The Archive: Buckeye State Breakout

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

“I knew that for myself, I was not just a throw-in, at least for Columbus,” Roslovic said. “And I knew they were going to give me the opportunity that Winnipeg never gave me. And that was to play center and a legitimate chance to play center. No one had ever seen me at what I call (my) natural position.”

FROM THE THN YEARBOOK: Blue Jackets Predicted To Finish 6th In The Metropolitan Division

The hockey season is around the corner, and that means The Hockey News has put out one of its most special and most coveted issues of the year. It's THN Yearbook season.

The hockey season is around the corner, and that means The Hockey News has put out one of its most special and most coveted issues of the year. It's THN Yearbook season.

This year, the THN Staff predicts that the Blue Jackets will finish sixth in the Metro Division. If the CBJ were to finish 6th, that would be a massive step backwards after the season they just had. The Blue Jackets made a push towards the playoffs and finished 4th on the Metro, just two points behind the New Jersey Devils. That would definitely be a huge falloff from the 2024-25 campaign.

34 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #34

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 34 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #34.

Dana Tyrell - 2015 - Drafted in the second round of the 2007 NHL Draft by Tampa Bay.

On March 5, 2014, Tyrell was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a deal that sent Jonathan Marchessault to the Lightning. Yes, that Marchessault, the one who got away.

Tyrell played a total of 3 games in his Columbus career before suddenly taking a hiatus and not playing for two years. In 2017, he would retire officially after playing four games in the ECHL.

Blue Jackets Will Participate In 2025 Prospect Challenge

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced they will participate in the 2025-26 Prospect Challenge in Buffalo, taking place from September 11-15.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced they will participate in the 2025-26 Prospect Challenge in Buffalo, taking place from September 11-15.

The Blue Jackets will join the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and of course the host Buffalo Sabres.

Former Cleveland Monster Signs PTO With Predators

Former Cleveland Monster Dylan Gambrell has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Nashville Predators, according to Anthony Di Marco.

Former Cleveland Monster Dylan Gambrell has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Nashville Predators, according to Anthony Di Marco.

Gambrell, 29, spent the 2024-25 season with the Monsters, the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 54 games, he recorded 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points, along with 32 penalty minutes.

33 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #33

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 33 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #33.

Petteri Nummelin - 2001 - Nummelin was drafted by Columbus in the 5th round of the 2000 NHL Draft.

After playing just 61 games for Columbus during its inaugural season, Nummelin bolted back to Europe to play for HC Lugano of the Swiss National League. He would return to the NHL in 2006 to play for the Minnesota Wild for two seasons but would again leave for Europe.

During his career, he played in Switzerland, Finland, Norway, and even Japan before retiring in 2019. Nummelin was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2024 and is currently an assistant coach for HC Ajoie of the Swiss National League.

Blue Jackets' GM Provides Update On Fantilli's Extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets' general manager Don Waddell has provided an update on their young star forward Adam Fantilli and his potential contract extension.

“It won’t get done before the season.”

He also revealed that there have not been any real talks yet.

"We’ve had no negotiations at all. I spoke with [Fantilli’s agent Pat] Brisson last week, and they’re in no hurry from their end."

32 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #32

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 32 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #32.

Blue Jackets Prospects To Play New Jersey Today In Buffalo

Columbus Blue Jackets hockey is back! Well, sort of.

31 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #31

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 31 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #31.

Blue Jackets' Don Waddell Shares Latest On Yegor Chinakhov

In a recent article for The Athletic , Aaron Portzline had the chance to interview Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell. In the interview, he asked about the status of Yegor Chinakhov after the reported trade request from earlier this off-season.

On This Date In 2023: The Mike Babcock Allegations Surface

On this date in 2023, a little over two months after the Columbus Blue Jackets hired Mike Babcock, some bombshell allegations were brought to light by the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that completely derailed the beginning of the CBJ's upcoming season.

30 Days Until Opening Night At NWA: The History Of Jersey #30

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 30 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #30.

Blue Jackets To Face Marc-Andre Fleury In Pre-Season Game Against Penguins

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury to a professional tryout (PTO), and he will suit up against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 27 in a pre-season game.

