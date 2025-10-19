The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

From Ex-players to current players and everything in between, we've got you covered.

NEWS

Former Blue Jackets Forward Scores First NHL Goal

Last night, former Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Gavin Brindley scored his first NHL goal as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.

Last night, former Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Gavin Brindley scored his first NHL goal as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.

The old saying is go to the net and that's what he did. He went to the net with his stick down and Victor Olofsson skated down the left side and found him out front. Brindley was left alone in front of the Dallas Stars' goalie and made no mistake.

Party Plaza Events Scheduled For Opening Night At Nationwide Arena

There's no denying that opening day in the Arena District is a fun time, and everyone is invited. From kids to adults and everyone in between, there is something for everyone. So come down and join in the festivities. Some of us (yeah, me) will be down there at 10 AM, eating breakfast and getting ready for the day. The weather is going to be beautiful, so get down there and join us.

A central attraction of the plaza party is the Nationwide “blue carpet” arrival of the Blue Jackets. Fans are invited to line up and welcome the players as they proceed across the plaza and into the front doors of Nationwide Arena. Arriving in Lexus vehicles, most players are expected between 4-5 p.m.

Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson Out With Upper-Body Injury

Columbus Blue Jackets' defensemen Erik Gudbranson has been ruled out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Gudbranson, 33, was hurt against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. He had to leave the game in the third period and didn't return. After the game, head coach Dean Evason didn't provide many details.

At this time, there is no information on how long he will be out of the lineup, or what exactly is bothering him. Nevertheless, he is out, and Jake Christensen will get the call to replace him in the lineup for the home opener tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

On This Date in 2024: The CBJ Honor Johnny Gaudreau At Home Opener

Johnny Gaudreau, the superstar winger for the Columbus Blue Jackets, was honored on this day, one year ago.

Everyone knew going into the CBJ home opener on October 15th, 2024, that it was going to be a rough night. A rough night for the team and fans alike.

Before the game, fans flocked to a memorial set up in the arena. His locker stall was displayed with sticks, jerseys, and everything else you can think of. Fans gathered very quietly as they watched Johnny's family look at all the memorabilia. It was truly one of the saddest moments in all this.

Blue Jackets' Miles Wood Out For A Week With Injury

The Columbus Blue Jackets are dealing with another injury, this time up front. Miles Wood left the home opener yesterday after taking a high stick to the eye area.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are dealing with another injury, this time up front. Miles Wood left the home opener yesterday after taking a high stick to the eye area.

Blue Jackets & Maple Leafs Could Swap Scoring Wingers

The rumour mill is heating up! The Maple Leafs eye a trade, while the Blue Jackets seek offensive spark. Could Robertson and Chinakhov be on the move?

According to reports from The Athletic and TSN, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to trade Nicholas Robertson.

For those who haven’t been following along with the Robertson saga in Toronto, he’s been dangling on the trade block for the last few seasons. But this year, it finally seems like a move could actually happen. The Columbus Blue Jackets could be a potential suitor.

Blue Jackets Prospect Cayden Lindstrom Scores his First Collegiate Goal

Cayden Lindstrom is finally on the score sheet for the Spartans.

Former #4 overall pick Cayden Lindstrom has to feel good. His teammate Gavin O'Connell set him up for a beautiful goal against Boston University on Friday night. It's Lindstrom's first goal and point of his college career. Through two games, he had failed to garner a point.

2025 Blue Jackets Draft Pick Jackson Smith Scores First Collegiate Goal

Jackson Smith, a 2025 first-round pick for the CBJ, scored his first collegiate goal tonight.

2025 first round pick Jackson Smith has scored his first goal for the Penn State Nittany Lions tonight. Smith let loose a rocket from the point to tie the game against Long Island, a game that they once trailed by multiple goals.

From THN Archive: To Believe Or Not To Believe

The Blue Jackets won an astounding 16 consecutive games. No one saw it coming. Should we trust them as Cup contenders?

In November, the Columbus Blue Jackets warned us of what they were about to do. They humiliated the Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Al Montoya with a 10-0 win Nov. 4, then dropped an eight-spot on the St. Louis Blues eight days later. Columbus beat the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning twice each, not to mention the New York Rangers.

And that was just November. ‘The Streak’ didn’t even start until the month’s final game, Nov. 29, 2016. The Blue Jackets wouldn’t lose again until Jan. 5, 2017. They won 16 straight, the second-longest streak in NHL history, falling one short of the 1992-93 Penguins’ mark. The Jackets’ run is far more impressive than the record setter, too. Columbus won 16 straight in the salary cap era. Parity has reached such a pinnacle that 29 of 30 NHL teams won at least 30 games last season. The Penguins of 24 years ago not only had Mario Lemieux in the midst of a Hart Trophy campaign but also shared a league with the pathetic San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators, who won a combined 21 of 168 games and were victims No. 7 and 11 during the streak.

Game Previews and Recaps

Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (2 pts) Game Preview

The <a href="http://thn.com/columbus">Blue Jackets</a> host the <a href="http://thn.com/newjersey">New Jersey Devils</a> at Nationwide Arena tonight in the home opener.

Blue Jackets Special Teams Continue To Be Dreadful In Loss To Devils

<b>Kirill Marchenko</b>(4) and <b>Dmitri Voronkov</b>(2) scored the goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves again played well, stopping 25 Devils shots, but would lose to New Jersey 3-2.

Kirill Marchenko(4) and Dmitri Voronkov(2) scored the goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves again played well, stopping 25 Devils shots, but would lose to New Jersey 3-2.

The Blue Jackets' special teams have been absolutely awful this season. After giving up four power-play goals to Minnesota on Saturday night, they had hoped to get that fixed for last night's game against the Devils. What happened was anything but pretty.

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils

Last night, the Columbus Blue Jackets hosted the New Jersey Devils in their home opener.

Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7 pts) Game Preview

Cam Atkinson will sign a one-day contract and will officially retire as a Blue Jacket on Thursday with a press conference at 11:30 am at Nationwide Arena. The team will honor Atkinson before the game against Colorado.

White Hot Avalanche Bury Blue Jackets In Second Period To Hand Columbus Their Second Straight Loss

After honoring the great Cam Atkinson, the Blue Jackets couldn't get it going against the high-powered Avalanche.

Ivan Provorov(1) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, and goalie Elvis Merzļikins played very well for most of this game. Ultimately, the Blue Jackets would lose 4-1 to the Colorado Avalanche. Merzļikins would end the game, stopping

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Welcome to another edition to of Cannon City Quotables.

Columbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 16-29-1-6 all-time, and 11-12-1-2 at home vs. the Bolts.

Superstar Nikita Kucherov did not play last night due to illness, and as of this morning, his availability is unknown. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started and lost the game against the Red Wings, so we can assume the start will go to Jonas Johansson, who has actually been the better of the two goalies so far this season. If Kucherov and Vasilevskiy both don't go for the Lightning, the Blue Jackets will have dodged a massive bullet.

Blue Jackets Outlast Tampa Bay To Earn First Home Win Of The Season

The Blue Jackets desperately need to win a game, and they got it behind outstanding goaltending and timely scoring.

Kent Johnson(1), Damon Severson(1), and Kirill Marchenko(5) provided the offense for Columbus, while goalie Jet Greaves earned his first win of the season by stopping 22 Tampa shots on Saturday night.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets travel to Dallas to take on the Stars on Tuesday night.

Let us know what you think below.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.